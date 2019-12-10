A popular Omaha steakhouse that closed its last location several years ago has reopened at the Shops of Legacy.
Yves Menard opened the first Austin's Steaks and Saloon in 1986 with his wife, Karen, their first-ever restaurant. The Nov. 19 launch of the new Austin's in the former Steak and Grapes near 168th Street and West Center Road was his 45th opening. He also owns and operates Charlie's on the Lake near 144th and L Streets.
The original Austin's grew to seven locations across the area. The last one, at 120th and L Streets, closed in 2008 and later became a Famous Dave's.
Menard said he opened the new Austin's because west Omaha didn't have many steakhouses. The site became available in August.
"The opportunity came up to buy a restaurant that went out of business. I asked two managers from Charlie's (if they wanted to work with him on Austin's) and they said 'We'd love to do that with you,' " he said.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
The menu has the same favorites, including steaks that come from the top 7% of the certified angus beef raised in Nebraska. He said one goal is to teach people about different cuts of meat. Menard also brought back Austin's popular chicken fried steak and chicken, and homemade mashed potatoes and french fries.
Now, however, Austin's also serves veal, lamb and duck.
"It's updated. People's palates have changed since 1986," he said. "We always want people to try something new. What can we do to get you hooked to wanting veal and lamb?"
The restaurant also offers an assortment of alcohol, including a good-yet-affordable glass of wine at $4.50, he said.
Austin's is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. It's closed on Sunday. Their website is austinssteaksandsaloon.com
Omaha steakhouses — and steaks! — past and present
Mister C's Steak House
Mister C's Steak House
Mister C's Steak House
Mister C's Steak House
The Drover
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
Piccolo Pete's Restaurant
Piccolo Pete's Restaurant
Johnny's Cafe
Sullivan's Steakhouse
Sullivan's Steakhouse
Jericho's
Cascio's Steakhouse
Anthony's Steakhouse
Anthony's Steakhouse
360 Steakhouse
Brother Sebastian's
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
801 Chophouse at the Paxton
Gorat's exterior
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.