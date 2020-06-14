A bite of midtown Omaha’s hip Blackstone district is about to be replicated in suburbia.

The group that owns The Blackstone Meatball near 39th and Harney Streets plans to open a second restaurant near 180th and West Dodge Road in the newly constructed Block 180 retail building.

Philip Schaffart, managing partner, expects the west location to attract a greater proportion of families, and it will offer larger tables. Parking should be plentiful, he said.

Shaffart said the COVID-19 pandemic had the ownership group second guessing its plan to open the west site.

“But at the end of the day we feel strong about that location, the concept, and what we’re doing,” he said. “We do believe things will come back.”

He said the owners were attracted to the growing area west of Village Pointe shopping center and the tenant mix. Among neighbors is Willy Theisen’s new Godfather’s Pizza.

Work is currently going on in the Meatball interior space. Shaffart expects an October opening.

