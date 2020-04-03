We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Numerous Omaha restaurants, bars and breweries have switched to takeout and delivery for alcoholic drinks while their dining rooms, taprooms and tasting rooms are closed. We’re keeping a running list.

(If you're hungry, we also have a list of takeout restaurants.)

Acadian Grille at Miracle Hills has cocktails (including hurricanes), canned beer (including Abita) and wine, as well as food.

Alpine Inn is doing buy one, get one free on beers, and has food.

Bärchen Beer Garden in Benson is offering bottled beer, as well as food.

Beacon Hills has cocktails and assorted six packs of beer, as well as food.

Benson Brewery has growlers, crowlers and cans of its beer, as well as food.

Big Fred’s Pizza has beer and wine, as well as food.

Block 16 has bottles of wine and six-packs of beer, as well as food.

The Blackstone Meatball has cocktails, including Bloody Marys, on the weekend, as well as food.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill has beer, wine and spirits at its Grayhawk Pointe and Shops of Legacy locations, as well as food.

Brickway Brewery & Distillery in the Old Market has beer, liquor and cocktail kits for pick-up.

Copps Pizza has beer in single bottles or six-packs and bottles of wine, as well as food.

The Corner Kick Cantina has six-packs of beer, canned and bottled wine, mixed drinks and bottles of tequila, as well as food.

Crescent Moon has beer, cocktails and shots, as well as a daily pint special that comes with a souvenir glass. The restaurant also has food.

Culprit Cafe has cocktail kits, as well as food.

Cunningham’s has $4 cocktails, as well as food.

Dante Pizzeria has bottles and six-packs of wines, six-packs of beer and cocktail kits, as well as food.

DJ’s Dugout has cocktails and tap and canned beer, as well as food, at all of its locations, including downtown, Aksarben Village, Miracle Hills, Bellevue, Millard, Elkhorn and Plattsmouth.

Dundee Cork and Bottle has wine, cocktails, liquor and six-packs of beer to-go, and is offering delivery in the Dundee area.

El Vallarta has margaritas and Micheladas, as well as food.

Farmer Brown’s Steak House in Waterloo has mixed drinks, as well as food.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse has wine, as well as food.

Goldberg’s in Dundee has assorted six-packs of bottled beer, as well as food.

Hector’s Mexican Restaurant has margaritas, as well as food.

Hook and Lime has quarts of margaritas, as well as food.

Howard’s Charro Cafe has margaritas, beer and wine, as well as food.

Infusion Brewing Company has 32-ounce beers and cocktails at its taprooms, as well as bottles, growlers, Boston rounds, six-packs and cases.

Inner Rail Food Hall has drinks available through the Backstretch Bar, including cocktail kits, mix-and-match six-packs of beer and bottles of wine.

J. Coco has bottles of wine available individually or in mix-and-match six-packs, as well as food.

J. Gilbert’s has beer and wine, with 50% off wine that’s $100 a bottle or less or 25% off bottles that are more than $100, as well as food.

Kitchen Table has beer, cocktails and wine, as well as food.

Kros Strain Brewing has crowlers and six-packs of beer, and is selling them at 20% off.

La Buvette is offering wine and spirits, as well as food, through delivery by appointment only for a $20 fee.

Laka Lono Rum Club is offering cocktails to go for carryout, curbside and delivery for $8 per cocktail, and is offering $2 off your next cocktail if you return the glass for recycling.

La Mesa has margaritas and margarita kits, as well as food, at all six metro-area locations.

Le Bouillon has bottles of wine, as well as food.

Le Voltaire has bottles of wine, as well as food.

Longhorn Steakhouse has bottled beer available individually or in mix-and-match six-packs and bottles of wine, as well as food.

Louie M’s Burger Lust has Bloody Marys and mimosas, as well as food.

Mama’s Pizza has quarts of margaritas and sangria for $20, as well as food.

Mantra Bar and Grille has beer, cocktails and wine for takeout, and is operating a drive-up bar. The restaurant is also serving food.

Market Basket has wine and beer, and is selling them for half-price. The restaurant is also serving food.

Maximo's Cantina has margaritas, as well as food.

Modern Love has four- and six-packs of beer, as well as food.

Moran’s Grill and Papillion American Legion Post 32 are offering carryout liquor as part of their Friday fish fries.

Nicola’s has wine and beer, as well as “adult juice boxes” of its sangria and margaritas. The restaurant is also serving food.

Nite Owl has slushies and cocktails available individually or in four-packs, as well as cocktail kits and four-, six- and 12-packs of beer. The restaurant is also serving food.

Noli’s has wine and beer as well as food.

The Observatory Bar and Grill has beer, as well “quarantine survival kits” that include drinks, games and other items. The restaurant is also serving food.

Pacific Eating House has beer, wine and cocktails, as well as food.

Pasta Amore has bottles of wine, as well as food.

Phoenix Food and Spirits has beer and cocktails at both of its locations, as well as food.

Pint Nine Brewing Co. has cans, crowlers and ⅙ barrel kegs of its beer.

Pitch has beer and wine at both of its Omaha locations. Get 25% to 50% off bottles of wine and $1 off beer and spirits with takeout food orders.

PizzaWest has assorted six-packs of beer, as well as food.

Porky Butts BBQ has beer and wine, as well as food.

Rathskeller Bier Haus has packaged beer and spirits, as well as growlers of beer. The restaurant is also serving food.

Redeye Tavern and Grill has beer, cocktails and packaged liquor, as well as food.

Red Robin has beer and wine, as well as food.

Rivera’s Mexican Restaurant has margaritas in gallon and half-gallon sizes, as well as food.

Saddle Creek Breakfast Club has Bloody Marys and mimosas, as well as food.

Sam’s Leon Mexican Food has Micheladas, as well as food.

Scriptown Brewing Co. has growlers of beer, wine and Mule cocktail kits.

Spielbound has beer, wine and cocktails, as well as its library of board games.

Stokes has wine and cocktail kits at both of its locations, as well as food.

Stokin’ Goat wine and cocktail kits, as well as food.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse has bottles of wine, as well as food.

Taxi’s Grille and Bar has cocktails and wine, as well as food.

Therapy Bar & Grill has beer and cocktails, as well as food.

Tiny House Bar has added a drive-thru window and is offering cocktail kits.

The Trap Room is offering pick-up of cocktail packages, margaritas and beer. A menu is on its Facebook page.

Tussey’s Casual Grill has bottled beer and wine, as well as food.

Twisted Fork has bottled beer and wine, as well as food.

Union Pizzeria & Sports Bar has beer, wine and cocktails, as well as food.

Varsity Roman Coin Pizza has beer, wine and liquor at all of its locations, as well as food.

Via Farina has bottles of wine, as well as food.

Voodoo Taco has beer and margaritas, as well as food.

Zipline Brewing Company has six-packs, Boston rounds and growlers of beer at its taprooms.