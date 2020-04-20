We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

With their dining rooms closed by social-distancing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, staying in touch with customers has never been more important for local restaurants.

For many restaurants and bars, that’s meant upping their social media game — posting menus and specials, interacting with customers and dreaming up promotions.

“There is definitely a dip (in sales) when people aren’t talking about you or interacting online,” said Matt Johnson, owner of Barley’s, a bar and grill in the 100 block in downtown Council Bluffs. “And that is usually when we haven’t posted anything. We’ve had to be much more diligent online at returning messages.”

Recent posts on Barley’s Facebook page include a video of an employee promoting Girl Scout cookies, a photo of hand sanitizer for sale at the restaurant and a video of “Barley’s Exotic Animal Park” — a reference to the popular Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”

Barley’s works on the posts with Tandem Works, a Bluffs-based social media marketing firm.

“Staying top of mind (with customers) is really important,” Vivian Kvam, co-founder of Tandem Works, said of the Facebook posts.

In addition to its social media presence, Barley’s is maintaining a physical presence in the community with its beer truck, which delivers craft beer and cocktail kits on the weekends.

“It’s been a nice way to get out and see a few people,” Johnson said. “When the truck pulls up, neighbors walk out of their house to see what we have.”

Barley’s, like many restaurants, had to adapt on the fly as it transitioned to a takeout- and delivery-only business. Johnson said the restaurant was in the process of setting up online ordering before the coronavirus hit but sped things up after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered dining rooms in the state closed on March 17.

“It’s amazing how fast you can move when your business depends on it,” he said. With Tandem Works’ assist, the turnaround was 12 hours.

A majority of the restaurant’s business is coming from online orders now, Johnson said.

Kvam said having online ordering is pivotal for restaurants now. If customers can’t get through immediately on the phone, they’re likely to look elsewhere.

“As soon as you introduce friction, you lose sales,” she said.

Johnson is just doing what he can to keep Barley’s open, whether that’s a beer truck or “Tiger King” parodies.

“We are still in survival mode,” he said, “so we will probably try just about anything until we hear we can reopen.”