Social media are heating up with reports that all restaurants in Hy-Vee Supermarkets will be turning into Wahlburgers.

That's not true, said Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee's director of public relations. Only certain Hy-Vees will get the popular restaurants started by chef Paul Wahlberg, brother of performers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. 

And none are in the Omaha metropolitan area, she said. The only one in Nebraska will be in Kearney.

Every store in Omaha and surrounding communities has a Market Grille Express, which is not affected by the change. Only the larger Market Grilles will transition into a casual, counter-service Wahlburgers by early summer, Gayman said.

Wahlburgers restaurants serve — you guessed it — a variety of hamburgers, along with salads, sandwiches and other items. Currently, the closest location to Omaha is in West Des Moines, Iowa.

