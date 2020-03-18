Two Omaha baristas placed in the top five at the U.S. Coffee Championships recently.
Archetype Coffee's Isaiah Sheese and Paul Menefee competed in the challenge in Costa Mesa, California. Menefee was fourth in the Brewers Cup and Sheese was fifth in the Barista Championship.
They competed in a series of competitions with people from coffee companies across the nation over the past year to win a spot in the finals.
Archetype roaster Jason Burkum also qualified for two national competitions set for April in Portland, Oregon. Another Archetype barista, Jesus Iniguez, took 12th in the National Brewers Cup.
The U.S. Coffee Championships are considered one of the top contests in the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.