Many entertainment venues have closed, reduced hours or limited their services in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
RESTAURANTS
Flagship Restaurant Group closed its restaurants, including Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Roja Mexican Grill, Blatt Beer & Table, Plank Seafood Provisions and Flagship Commons, the food court at Westroads Mall. Barrett’s Barleycorn and The B Bar are closed until further notice but may reopen soon to offer takeout. Their St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be held at a later date. Inner Rail Food Hall at Aksarben Village is closed until further notice. Amateur Coffee is closed Monday to consider a plan for the next few weeks. Their wholesale coffee roasting operation and online store will remain open. Updates will be on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrinkAmateur Rally Coffee Company will be closed through the end of the week. Lola’s, the restaurant at Film Streams, will be closed for the next two weeks. The Drover has closed indefinitely and donated food to the Siena Francis House. Nite Owl has closed indefinitely. Tiny House Bar in Little Bohemia is closing indefinitely. Bärchen Beer Garden in Benson is closed for at least the next seven to 14 days. Kathmandu Momo Station in Blackstone is closed until further notice but considering making frozen dumplings for takeout. La Buvette in the Old Market is closed indefinitely. Fizzy's Fountain and Liquors in Little Bohemia is closed temporarily. Sweet Magnolia Bake Shop in midtown is closed for the next week, effective March 17. Via Farina, Laka Lono Rum Club, Alice, Barnato, Wicked Rabbit and the Berry & Rye are closed until further notice. The Flatiron Cafe, 1722 St. Mary's Ave., is closed until further notice. LIMITED The Blackstone Meatball now is offering takeout and delivery only. The dining room and bar are closed. Call ahead to 402-715-5009 to order. The service will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Oasis Falafel in downtown is suspending dine-in service but still offering takeout and curbside pickup. Culprit Cafe downtown is closed for now, but its Midtown Crossing location will be open for takeout from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Spielbound board game cafe in midtown is open for takeout only. Customers can call ahead, request a game and drinks or snacks, and play at home. CONCERTS The Omaha Symphony canceled its annual gala. Omaha Performing Arts has canceled "Dear Evan Hansen," the YAYennings Quartet, ARTEMIS and several other performances. Ashley McBride's concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for July 23.
Comedian and ventriloquist
Jeff Dunham has rescheduled his performance at CHI Health Center Omaha to July 31. G Herbo's concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for Aug. 5.
Country duo
Dan + Shay rescheduled their spring tour, which included a date at the CHI Health Center. They will now play the arena on Aug. 13.
Comedian
Stephen Lynch has rescheduled his concert at Slowdown to Aug. 13. The Floozies' concert at The Waiting Room Lounge has been postponed to Aug. 13. Hippie Sabotage's concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for Aug. 25.
Folk band
The Lumineers postponed their concert at the CHI Health Center to Sept. 22. Those seeking a refund can get one via Ticketmaster. MercyMe has postponed its concert at CHI Health Center Omaha for Oct. 4.
Grateful Dead co-founder
Bob Weir has rescheduled his concert at the Orpheum Theater to Oct. 14. Ticket holders can seek a refund via Ticket Omaha.
They Might Be Giants' concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for Oct. 18. Matt Stell's concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for Oct. 22.
Comedian
Gary Gulman has postponed his performance at The Waiting Room Lounge until Nov. 6.
Pop icon
Cher rescheduled her concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln to Nov. 12. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Billie Eilish postponed her entire spring tour including a planned performance at CHI Health Center on April 17. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.
Plus the following venues have postponed more concerts:
Bourbon Theatre Bad Omens, Animals As Leaders, G. Herbo, Lukas Nelson, Kayzo, Hari Kondabolu, Watsky, They Might Be Giants CHI Health Center Blake Shelton, The Lumineers, Dan + Shay, MercyMe Holland Performing Arts Center Jeanne Robertson, Gina Chavez, A Capella Live Orpheum Theater Bob Weir, Alice Cooper, Celtic Woman Pinnacle Bank Arena Slowdown Boogie T.rio, Allen Stone, Om, The Holdup, The Bishops, Cycles, The Unlikely Candidates, Reggae Gold, Good Morning, Stephen Lynch, Michigan Rattlers, Avi Kaplan, Beach Slang, The Expendables, Tiny Moving Parts, Vagabon, Real Estate, David Archuleta, Post Animal, Minnesota, The Brook & The Bluff, The Music of Cream. The Waiting Room Lounge MOVIE THEATERS
Aksarben Cinema, AMC, Film Streams and Regal Cinemas have closed their local theaters.
VENUES, MUSEUMS, ZOOS Ralston Arena is closed for three weeks. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is closed through the end of March. The Durham Museum is closed until the end of the month. The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum is closed until the end of the month. THEATER Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Co. postponed the last two shows of its season. The Rose Theater canceled performances and classes through March 26. Opera Omaha postponed its ONE Festival indefinitely. Blue Barn pushed back the opening of ”Marjorie Prime” to April 9. The Omaha Community Playhouse canceled several performances, and the building will be closed to the public until further notice. Chanticleer Community Theater and PACE have postponed all remaining performances of “The Music Man” at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs. The Bellevue Little Theatre has canceled all remaining performances of ”Tuck Everlasting.”
Close
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Heavy adjusts their glasses while playing with Bones UK during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Jonathan Davis sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Jonathan Davis sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Bones UK plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Ray Luzier plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Jonathan Davis sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer plays guitar as lead singer Jonathan Davis is reflected in a mirror during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Bones UK's Carmen Vandenberg plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Rosie Bones plays with Bones UK during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone stood onstage alone for all but one song Tuesday night in Omaha.
Post Malone performs at CHI Health Center on Tuesday night.
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Heavy adjusts their glasses while playing with Bones UK during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Jonathan Davis sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Jonathan Davis sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Bones UK plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Ray Luzier plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Jonathan Davis sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer plays guitar as lead singer Jonathan Davis is reflected in a mirror during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Bones UK's Carmen Vandenberg plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Rosie Bones plays with Bones UK during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone stood onstage alone for all but one song Tuesday night in Omaha.
Post Malone performs at CHI Health Center on Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
The arena acts usually insurance for situation like this. Smaller bands, especially those touring at the club level, rarely do. Tough times ahead for sure.
Just keep in mind ..just for perspective that every OWH reporter. city official, county official, city council official, state senator, Senator Ben Sasse, Representative Don Bacon are still getting paid... just for perspective
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.