Many entertainment venues have closed, reduced hours or limited their services in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

RESTAURANTS

Flagship Restaurant Group closed its restaurants, including Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Roja Mexican Grill, Blatt Beer & Table, Plank Seafood Provisions and Flagship Commons, the food court at Westroads Mall.

Barrett’s Barleycorn and The B Bar are closed until further notice but may reopen soon to offer takeout. Their St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be held at a later date.

Inner Rail Food Hall at Aksarben Village is closed until further notice.

Amateur Coffee is closed Monday to consider a plan for the next few weeks. Their wholesale coffee roasting operation and online store will remain open. Updates will be on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrinkAmateur

Rally Coffee Company will be closed through the end of the week.

Lola’s, the restaurant at Film Streams, will be closed for the next two weeks.

The Drover has closed indefinitely and donated food to the Siena Francis House.

Nite Owl has closed indefinitely.

Tiny House Bar in Little Bohemia is closing indefinitely.

Bärchen Beer Garden​ in Benson is closed for at least the next seven to 14 days.

Kathmandu Momo Station in Blackstone is closed until further notice but considering making frozen dumplings for takeout. 

La Buvette in the Old Market is closed indefinitely.

Fizzy's Fountain and Liquors in Little Bohemia is closed temporarily.

Sweet Magnolia Bake Shop in midtown is closed for the next week, effective March 17.

Via Farina, Laka Lono Rum Club, Alice, Barnato, Wicked Rabbit and the Berry & Rye are closed until further notice. 

The Flatiron Cafe, 1722 St. Mary's Ave., is closed until further notice.

LIMITED

The Blackstone Meatball now is offering takeout and delivery only. The dining room and bar are closed. Call ahead to 402-715-5009 to order. The service will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Oasis Falafel in downtown is suspending dine-in service but still offering takeout and curbside pickup.

Culprit Cafe downtown is closed for now, but its Midtown Crossing location will be open for takeout from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Spielbound board game cafe in midtown is open for takeout only. Customers can call ahead, request a game and drinks or snacks, and play at home.  

CONCERTS

The Omaha Symphony canceled its annual gala.

Omaha Performing Arts has canceled "Dear Evan Hansen," the YAYennings Quartet, ARTEMIS and several other performances.

Ashley McBride's concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for July 23. 

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham has rescheduled his performance at CHI Health Center Omaha to July 31. 

G Herbo's concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for Aug. 5.

Country duo Dan + Shay rescheduled their spring tour, which included a date at the CHI Health Center. They will now play the arena on Aug. 13. 

Comedian Stephen Lynch has rescheduled his concert at Slowdown to Aug. 13. 

The Floozies' concert at The Waiting Room Lounge has been postponed to Aug. 13.

Hippie Sabotage's concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for Aug. 25.

Folk band The Lumineers postponed their concert at the CHI Health Center to Sept. 22. Those seeking a refund can get one via Ticketmaster.

MercyMe has postponed its concert at CHI Health Center Omaha for Oct. 4. 

Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir has rescheduled his concert at the Orpheum Theater to Oct. 14. Ticket holders can seek a refund via Ticket Omaha.

They Might Be Giants' concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for Oct. 18.

Matt Stell's concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for Oct. 22.

Comedian Gary Gulman has postponed his performance at The Waiting Room Lounge until Nov. 6.

Pop icon Cher rescheduled her concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln to Nov. 12. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Billie Eilish postponed her entire spring tour including a planned performance at CHI Health Center on April 17. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

Plus the following venues have postponed more concerts:

Bourbon Theatre

  • Bad Omens, Animals As Leaders, G. Herbo, Lukas Nelson, Kayzo, Hari Kondabolu, Watsky, They Might Be Giants

CHI Health Center

  • Blake Shelton, The Lumineers, Dan + Shay, MercyMe

Holland Performing Arts Center

  • Jeanne Robertson, Gina Chavez, A Capella Live

Orpheum Theater

  • Bob Weir, Alice Cooper, Celtic Woman

Pinnacle Bank Arena

  • Cher

Slowdown

  • Boogie T.rio, Allen Stone, Om, The Holdup, The Bishops, Cycles, The Unlikely Candidates, Reggae Gold, Good Morning, Stephen Lynch, Michigan Rattlers, Avi Kaplan, Beach Slang, The Expendables, Tiny Moving Parts, Vagabon, Real Estate, David Archuleta, Post Animal, Minnesota, The Brook & The Bluff, The Music of Cream.

The Waiting Room Lounge

  • Destroyer, The Floozies

MOVIE THEATERS

Aksarben Cinema, AMC, Film Streams and Regal Cinemas have closed their local theaters. 

VENUES, MUSEUMS, ZOOS

Ralston Arena is closed for three weeks.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is closed through the end of March.

The Durham Museum is closed until the end of the month.

The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum is closed until the end of the month.

THEATER

Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Co. postponed the last two shows of its season.

The Rose Theater canceled performances and classes through March 26.

Opera Omaha postponed its ONE Festival indefinitely.

Blue Barn pushed back the opening of ”Marjorie Prime” to April 9.

The Omaha Community Playhouse canceled several performances, and the building will be closed to the public until further notice.

Chanticleer Community Theater and PACE have postponed all remaining performances of “The Music Man” at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

The Bellevue Little Theatre has canceled all remaining performances of ”Tuck Everlasting.”

Our best concert photos of 2020

1 of 42

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email