But takeout is expected to remain a major part of restaurant business under those circumstances. And restaurants, who had to revamp operations almost overnight, will face challenges as they change course again.
A survey conducted April 1-10 indicated that 78% of Nebraska’s restaurants remained open for carryout, delivery or both and that the same number planned to remain open the next 30 days, said Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association.
The change was difficult, especially for those who primarily were dine-in only.
They had to figure out staffing and how many to-go containers they would need. They faced cost increases and minor food shortages and had to adjust food orders. Chefs were forced to retool menus for expedience, which often meant omitting signature items and compromising their vision for the food.
Chefs we talked with reported varying success. Some started offering takeout and then closed, and others, such as Blue and Roja, launched takeout late in the game. Restaurants in the Hal Smith Group (Charleston’s, Mahogany and Smitty’s Garage) plan to reopen with curbside pickup and delivery this week. Virtuoso Pizza by David Losole had been open, but a message on its answering machine now says it's closed until sometime in May.
Kenny said she has been selling out of her popular pan-fried chicken dinners on Saturday nights but the rest of the week is sporadic. She recently quit serving lunches because traffic was so low.
“Takeout is barely paying for itself,” she said.
She cut her staff to herself, her husband and one other person who occasionally comes in to help.
Finicky Frank’s, in a small strip mall near the Mormon Bridge, doesn’t have the counter space to easily handle multiple takeout orders. Preparing for the Saturday night dinner special is a nightmare because it requires several separate containers to maintain the food’s integrity.
“You know that episode of ‘I Love Lucy’ where she’s working in the candy line? That’s my world,” Kenny said.
She says she doesn’t know how fast-food restaurants cope.
“I would love a week’s lesson at Taco Bell,” she said. “I need an education.”
Chef David Utterback of the sushi restaurant Yoshitomo says his business is down about 50% since his dining room closed but it’s enough to keep his staff of 20 employed. His conversion to takeout and delivery wasn’t as onerous as Kenny’s because he already was doing it on a small scale.
Perhaps the biggest drawback for Utterback — a 2020 nominee for the prestigious James Beard Award — is that he had to pare his menu to the most basic sushi. There’s little room to be creative when you need to make money, be efficient and can’t get exotic ingredients such as flying fish from Japan.
“Our focus has been on casual fine-dining. A restaurant that gets nominated for the James Beard Award isn’t a restaurant that sells California rolls all day,” he said. “I am infinitely thankful for the support but I feel like I am just making cheeseburgers.”
Chef Nick Strawhecker said he’s also had to compromise on his menu, creating fewer specials than usual. He’s still serving locally sourced entrees such as roasted Plum Creek chicken and porchetta, pork belly rolled up with fennel and black pepper and roasted in a wood oven.
The transition to takeout has been smooth except for the first weekend, he said. It’s successful enough that he has retained all his staff and hired two more people, and made roughly as much revenue in March 2020 as he did in March 2019. Alcohol sales have been especially brisk.
That’s tempered, however, by the temporary closure of his other restaurant, Forno, in the Blackstone District, he said. He had to lay off 20 people there.
He credits the success of takeout at Dante to an early plan and constant communication with customers through email and social media.
Paul McCrae, owner of The Corner Kick Street Tacos and Tequila Cantina in Millard, is using the web in a similar way to promote a weekly drive-in theater in his parking lot. It has increased visibility but not revenue.
“All we did is push the dinner hour back. People are eating right before the movie,” he said.
The restaurateurs are taking special measures to ensure the safety of employees and customers, and no doubt, they will remain in place when dining rooms reopen, beginning May 4. Each day, Dante workers take their temperatures as soon as they arrive and sign a document that they haven’t knowingly put themselves at risk of catching COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Both Utterback and Strawhecker said third-party delivery services are necessary but can cause problems when customers order through their websites and not through the restaurants. It’s hard to manage workflow when it’s interrupted by unexpected orders, especially when they’re supposed to be done with a short turn-around, they said.
“That’s why we don’t do it (delivery) on weekends anymore,” Strawhecker said.
Delivery services also charge restaurants between 20% and 30% commission.
Restaurant owners interviewed said they think takeout will remain important even as things start to open up again.
Utterback said carryout was becoming more popular even before the pandemic and that dining habits will continue to evolve.
"Some of these changes are going to be permanent,” he said. “It’s not the last time we’ll do this. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) is talking about it (coronavirus) coming back."
Strawhecker said he was more worried about how to handle reopening than he was about takeout. The switch back, he said, "will be like opening a restaurant again." He sees carryout as a component of his operation for the foreseeable future.
For Kenny, Ricketts' announcement ended weeks of wondering how long the dining room would be out of service. Now she's pondering how much staff to bring back and what will happen when she reopens.
She'll take it day by day, the same way she has handled it up to now.
“I wanted to go home and just wait it out, but my husband said, ‘Nope, you’ve got to show them you’re still here,'” she said. “A lot of my customers are older people, and I appreciate their thank-yous, kindness, caring and compassion. They are risking their health by coming in to get a Reuben."
Friends, from left, Ariana Alvarez-Arroyo, Mackenzie Henson and Georgia Brown dance in the road while maintaining social distance due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in Omaha on Friday.
Marcus Butler handles a to-go order Friday at Dante Pizzeria. Many business owners in the Omaha area went into planning mode after Gov. Ricketts announced a series of new directed health measures that will allow restaurants, barbershops, tattoo parlors, salons and massage therapists to reopen on a limited basis.
Jim Bartling in one of his family’s hog barns in Unadilla, Nebraska, on Wednesday. “The problem with being a hog farmer is that I just can’t shut the door and lock it like store owners,” Bartling said. “This is a wound and there is no way to stop the bleeding.”
Jim Bartling walks back toward his home after making rounds on his hog farm Wednesday in Unadilla, Nebraska. "I saw this coming all the way back when it was in Wuhan. If what was happening was enough to make them shut down so much, I knew it was coming our way," he said.
Dick Lerner has his blood drawn at DJ's Dugout Sports Bar at Miracle Hills in Omaha on Tuesday. While the restaurant and bar is closed during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the space was used for a Red Cross donation site.
A woman takes a photo of the bright but empty stadium at Papillion-La Vista South. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Ella Pelletier and Matt Jones, both Papillion-La Vista South seniors, watch as the school’s stadium is lit up as part of the “Be the Light” campaign on Wednesday. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Fireworks erupt during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
People watch fireworks during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Terri Connell loads a vehicle at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools as snow falls in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
The dining room space at Dante was converted to help with the take-out only service.
Workers place food in the trunks of a cars in an alley behind the Capitol District in Omaha. Volunteers distributed food to employees of the Capitol District who aren’t working due to the coronavirus.
Peppers sit in a box in an alley behind the Capitol District. Volunteers distributed food to employees of the Capitol District who aren’t working due to the coronavirus.
Jim Bartling in the farrowing facility on the Bartling Brothers’ farm. “It is only going to get worse if things keep going the way they are going,” he said.
Handmade signs to support essential workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic outside a home in Omaha on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
A chalk rainbow hot air ballon rises up a home's front porch steps in Omaha on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Dick Lerner has his blood drawn at DJ's Dugout Sports Bar at Miracle Hills in Omaha on Tuesday. While the restaurant and bar is closed during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the space was used for a Red Cross donation site.
“Nebraska Strong” is written in chalk on a home’s fence in Grand Island on Friday.
A message is written on a home's window on Friday in Grand Island.
A quarantine snowman wears a cloth mask and holds a toilet paper on Friday in Grand Island.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A message of good health hangs from a home’s front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
A window message shows form a home in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
Astrid Mitchell, right, and her mother, Katie Mitchell, observe the drive-thru stations Good Friday event at the Prairie Creek Inn Bed & Breakfast on Friday in Walton, Nebraska.
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.