Ahmad's Persian Cuisine owner Ahmad Nazar is reopening his popular cafe at 46th and Dodge Streets in the former Mar Cafe location. He lost his lease in the Old Market earlier this year.

Ahmad’s Persian Cafe is reopening in a new Dundee location this week.

The restaurant was a popular destination in the Old Market for 29 years, but closed Jan. 31 when Mercer Management didn’t renew the lease.

Owner Ahmad Nazar is taking over the former Mar Cafe site at 46th and Dodge Streets. He plans to open Friday with both takeout and dine-in options.

The new place is in the middle of a busy area, and Nazar is excited about the possibilities.

“It’s right on Dodge, a block from CVS and close to the university,” he said. “It’s very visible.”

It’s also substantially larger than his tiny Old Market location, making the state’s coronavirus rules for restaurants easy to follow.

The menu, which features Mediterranean dishes such as falafel and kabobs, will remain the same.

Nazar obtained the space in February and has been remodeling since then. The pandemic slowed things down, but now “I’m ready to cook,” he said.

Hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m Monday through Saturday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

