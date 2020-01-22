Ahmad's Persian Cuisine is closing in the Old Market, and owner Ahmad Nazar is seeking a new location for his restaurant.

His last day downtown will be Jan. 31. He said Mercer Management, the owner of the building that houses his business, has new plans for the space, though he didn't know what they were.

"I know it's not going to be a restaurant anymore," he said, because company representatives told him that much.

Ahmad's Persian Cuisine owner Ahmad Nazar, pictured here in 2007, is seeking a new location for his restaurant. 

Calls and an email to Mercer Management were not immediately returned on Wednesday.

Nazar said he has been actively scouting out new sites for his business. He hopes to go no farther west than 90th Street and West Dodge Road to draw people from several areas of the city.

"My heart hasn't opened up to anyplace yet," he said. "When I see the right one I think my heart will say, 'This is it.' I hope to have (a new location) soon."

Ahmad's had been open near 10th and Howard Streets for 29 years. In late 2018, part of a sidewalk caved in near the door of the restaurant, forcing Nazar to close on what he hoped would be a busy week surrounding New Year's Eve.

