The Brigit St. Brigit Theater Company is postponing the remainder of its season in light of concerns over coronavirus.

Its next show, "God on Trial," was scheduled to open on March 27 as a collaboration with the University of Nebraska at Omaha Department of Theatre. 

"This was a very difficult decision ... but at the end of the day we place our actors' and patron's health above all other concerns," Brigit St. Brigit Executive Director Scott Kurz said in a press release.

The theater plans to present the play and its final show of the season, "The Subject Was Roses," when health care officials say it's safe to do so. 

Kurz said updates will be posted on the theater's website, bsbtheatre.com.

