Billy McGuigan and Omaha Symphony

Billy McGuigan's guest appearance with the Omaha Symphony in early April has been canceled along with several other early spring concerts on the symphony's schedule.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Omaha Symphony has either canceled or postponed its concerts through May 2.

Postponed programs are “British Invasion Part II with Billy McGuigan” on April 4 and “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” on the weekend of April 25 and 26.

Canceled were “Haydn & Beethoven” on April 19 and “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” the weekend of May 1 and 2.

People with tickets are asked to donate them to the symphony “to help ensure the orchestra returns strong when the crisis is over,” symphony officials said.

Patrons also can wait for the postponed concerts to be rescheduled or exchange tickets for concerts later this season. The symphony will waive exchange fees.

Refunds are available if ticketholders request them by April 30.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 55

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email