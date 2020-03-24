The Omaha Symphony has either canceled or postponed its concerts through May 2.

Postponed programs are “British Invasion Part II with Billy McGuigan” on April 4 and “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” on the weekend of April 25 and 26.

Canceled were “Haydn & Beethoven” on April 19 and “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” the weekend of May 1 and 2.

People with tickets are asked to donate them to the symphony “to help ensure the orchestra returns strong when the crisis is over,” symphony officials said.

Patrons also can wait for the postponed concerts to be rescheduled or exchange tickets for concerts later this season. The symphony will waive exchange fees.

Refunds are available if ticketholders request them by April 30.