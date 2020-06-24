A sought-after guest conductor who has impressed audiences in New York City, Washington, D.C., and beyond will become the new music director of the Omaha Symphony.
Ankush Kumar Bahl was named music director-designate of the symphony Wednesday morning. He has a bachelor’s degree in music and rhetoric from the University of California, Berkeley and a master’s degree in orchestral conducting from the Manhattan School of Music.
He will replace Music Director Thomas Wilkins, who has one more year in Omaha. Wilkins has been with the symphony for nearly 15 years.
Bahl has conducted premier orchestras in the nation, including the New York Philharmonic and the Detroit Symphony. He also has appeared with the noted Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam and the Orchestre National de France. He was the guest conductor for an Omaha Symphony concert last October.
A 15-member committee made up of Omaha Symphony board members, community leaders and musicians selected Bahl after an extensive three-year search.
“The committee saw a host of incredible conductors during the course of our search, but Bahl’s connection with musicians and audiences, engaging presence and inspiring leadership made our choice a clear one,” symphony board Chairman David Slosburg said in a press release.
In an interview, the 43-year-old Bahl said the choice was clear for him as well. This is his first music director position with an orchestra this size. He said he has had other opportunities but was waiting for the perfect fit.
It didn’t take long for him to realize he had found it in Omaha.
“When I first met the orchestra, the connection truly was instant,” he said. “We got along personally and professionally.”
In addition, he said, “the community is amazing, the board is involved, and the orchestra is kind, and hungry for working hard and playing hard. There was nothing that gave me pause.”
The New York Times has praised Bahl for his “clear authority and enthusiasm” and his ability to inspire.
He will take over for Wilkins a year from August for the 2021-22 season. Wilkins will preside over the symphony’s centennial season, which is scheduled to begin in a few months.
As music director-designate, Bahl will help plan the 101st season. On a visit to Omaha in March, he said, he met with “shareholders” such as Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires and symphony board members, as well as other Omahans, to determine what they thought the symphony needed.
“I learned a lot that week. There is fertile ground to make this orchestra even more relevant, to build it in Omaha and share it with the world,” he said.
He was reluctant to reveal specific ideas but said concerts will be a little different under his direction. He would like to bring in more artists who aren’t widely known, not the typical ones you see with other orchestras.
He also said he has enjoyed working with composers and wants to bring his experience in that area to Omaha. If concerts consist only of works by long-dead composers, he said, “we have a museum culture.”
Some current composers are accessible on social media, and he has encouraged audiences to interact with them.
And he loves interacting with the crowd at concerts.
“I am a big advocate of talking to the audience and telling them what they’re listening to without being pedantic or condescending in any way.”
No one genre of music is his favorite, he said.
“I just like doing music. If it’s good, I can get passionate about it. I study the composer and I’m able to package it in a way the audience is going to enjoy.”
He did say he found a passion for the standard German repertoire by composers such as Johannes Brahms and Ludwig van Beethoven while training with European composers and conductors.
Bahl called the Omaha Symphony “a hidden gem,” saying it is as accomplished as orchestras in much larger metropolitan areas. He’s also excited to perform in the Holland Performing Arts Center, which is noted for its excellent acoustics.
“The Holland is the home the Omaha Symphony deserves to rehearse in and play in and be in,” he said. “The community realized the orchestra was at that level and built it a home.”
Bahl, a San Francisco native who has twin 6-year-old sons and a wife who is a doctor in Washington, D.C., said he’s eager to become part of the Omaha community.
He can’t wait to partner with other organizations and plans to become immersed in everyday life here.
“You will see me in restaurants, in the hall after concerts, at the dry cleaner and walking my dog,” he said. “I want to build the community and be a part of it. I feel humbled and honored.”
