The coronavirus pandemic has canceled a concert by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice with the Omaha Symphony in May.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice won't be playing piano at the Joslyn Art Museum in May.

The Omaha Symphony has announced the cancellation of her May 17 concert, along with a program featuring the works of Gustav Mahler at the Holland Center on the weekend of May 8 and 9.

Rice is an accomplished musician as well as a stateswoman. She was to perform the works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with her good friend, symphony music director Thomas Wilkins, who is leaving the orchestra at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Ticketholders can receive refunds if they request them from the symphony by May 30. The symphony also will exchange tickets for any other concert later this season or accept the price of tickets as a donation. Patrons can also apply the price of their tickets toward a subscription for next season.

