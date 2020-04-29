We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two more Omaha Symphony concerts won’t take place this year.

“The Soul of Motown,” on May 30-31 and “All Beethoven” on June 5-6 were canceled Wednesday because of coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings through the end of May. The concerts were the final shows in the Pops and MasterWorks series.

Symphony officials also changed the status of two shows that had been postponed. “The British Invasion Part II” with Billy McGuigan was canceled, and “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony,” which was to be last weekend, was postponed indefinitely.

Wednesday’s moves effectively end the symphony’s 2019-2020 season.

People with tickets can donate the cost to the symphony for a tax deduction, apply it to the purchase of 2020-2021 season tickets or seek refunds, all through ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.