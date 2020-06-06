Stan Spurgeon & The Chain Gang will live stream at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at summerarts.org. The group won the 2018 Nebraska Blues Challenge and was a semifinalist in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis in January.
In this screenshot, art teacher Molly Shirazi shows off a drawing employing techniques used by Russian painter and abstract artist Wassily Kandinsky. The art project is one of several being offered online Saturday during the Virtual Omaha Summer Arts Festival.
The Omaha Summer Arts Festival isn’t being held in person this year. Instead, the public can browse the works of 120 participating artists online.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Baldwin Toys by Steve Baldwin, Omaha.
Joseph Giitter, Omaha, specializes in nature photography.
Joseph Giitter Photography
Up in Smoke Pottery, Chad Dykstra, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Topher Booth, an Omaha-based songwriter and musician, takes the virtual stage at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Adornments By MuyiFabu, Carol Bryan, Hurst, Texas.
David Woodworks and Design, Gary Davis, Potosi, Wisconsin.
The Unbroken Circle, Deborah Brawley, Niwot, Colorado, specializing in reversible girls' dresses and accessories.
Pretty Little Pixel, Stephanie Swift, Murray, Utah, specializing in graphics and screen prints.
When COVID-19 upended any chance of an Omaha Summer Arts Festival as locals know it, organizers got busy coloring outside the lines.
“We wanted to showcase the arts,” said Kylie Vonnahme, operations and marketing manager for event producer Vic Gutman & Associates. “For a lot of the artists, this is their livelihood.”
Some artists asked about a virtual show, and the wheels started turning. Quickly.
“Our priority is to involve them in a way that looks different but still is a way to support their work,” Vonnahme said.
That will happen Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the 46th annual festival is livestreamed on the festival’s website, summerarts.org, and Facebook page. The virtual festival also will be broadcast from Omaha’s public access TV station, KPOA (Cox channel 22/1022 HD), and CenturyLink channel 89.
Local comedian and writer Cameron Logsdon will host with a mix of comedy, artist interviews and interactive segments.
The public can browse the works of 120 participating artists online and “enter” about 50 artist booths virtually to interact face to face — without wearing masks! — through chat rooms, no downloads required. Simply register your email address and you’re “in.”
In addition to interactive gallery shopping, people can listen to concerts by eight local and regional musicians and view short video demonstrations on cooking, crafts and art (think paper flowers for the kiddos and zen doodles for all ages).
There’s even a youth art exhibition you can browse, and a kids’ coloring contest with prizes. You’ll also discover new recipes for some favorite festival foods.
There will be gift card giveaways and limited-edition T-shirt sales, as well.
The virtual show came together in about seven weeks, with the festival staff deep-diving into the transition in mid-April. The biggest challenge? The learning curve in coordinating the many technical aspects of virtual viewing and livestreaming.
“We’re learning new things, and maybe some of the virtual elements will even be used in 2021,” Vonnahme said.
The ultimate goal, she said, was to preserve a popular arts event on Omaha’s summer calendar.
“We wanted the community to still have something to look forward to. It’s a win-win for the public and the artists,” she said.
