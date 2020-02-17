The Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards were handed out Sunday night in Omaha.
At a ceremony at Slowdown, the awards were handed out to winners in music, performing arts and visual arts.
In addition to the winners in those categories, Jun and Ree Keneko received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The complete list of winners:
MUSIC
Outstanding Rock — David Nance Group
Outstanding Hard Rock — Through The Stone
Outstanding Alternative/Indie — Thick Paint
Outstanding Metal — The Clincher
Outstanding DJ — Kethro
Outstanding Americana/Folk — Aly Peeler
Outstanding Country — Clarence Tilton
Outstanding R&B — Andrew Bailie
Outstanding Soul — Mesonjixx
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap — Scky Rei
Outstanding Blues — Sebastian Lane
Outstanding Jazz — Curly Martin
Outstanding Pop Jocelyn
Outstanding Progressive Rock/Experimental/EDM — Glow in the Dark
Outstanding Punk — No Thanks
Outstanding World Music — Esencia Latina Band
Outstanding Cover Band — Secret Weapon
Album of the Year — "Promised Land," Evan Bartels"
Artist of the Year — David Nance Group
Outstanding New Artist — DEATHGOD
Outstanding Recording Studio — Make Believe Studios
Outstanding Live Music Sound Engineer — Dan Brennan
THEATER
Outstanding Director (Play) — Susan Clement-Toberer, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre"
Outstanding Director (Musical) — Denise Chapman, "The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin," The Union for Contemporary Art
Outstanding Actor (Play) — Jonathan Purcell, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre
Outstanding Actor (Musical) — Nadia Williams, "The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin," The Union for Contemporary Art
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Play) — Ezra Colon, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Musical) — Brandi Smith, "The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin," The Union for Contemporary Art
Outstanding Performance by a Young Actor — Sasha Dennenberg, "Fun Home," Omaha Community Playhouse
Outstanding Drama — "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre
Outstanding Comedy, "One Man, Two Guv’nors," Omaha Community Playhouse
Outstanding Premiere of a New, Original, Local Script — "More Than Neighbors," Denise Chapman, The Union for Contemporary Art
Outstanding Musical — "The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin," The Union for Contemporary Art
Outstanding Local Dance Production — "The Wizard of Oz," American Midwest Ballet, Orpheum Theater
Outstanding Local Performance Poet — Felicia Webster
Outstanding Comedian — Carlos Tibbs
Outstanding Comedy Ensemble — LIVE! AT THE BACKLINE
Technical Awards
Outstanding Lighting Design — Steven Williams, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre
Outstanding Props Design — Amy Reiner, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre
Outstanding Scenic Design — Bill Van Deest, "The Blues of Knowing Why," Great Plains Theatre Conference at The Union for Contemporary Art
Outstanding Costume Design — Jenny Pool, The Woodsman," Bluebarn Theatre
Outstanding Sound Design — Bill Kirby, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre
Outstanding Choreographer — Melanie Walters, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre
Outstanding Music Direction — Hal France and Olga Smola, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre
VISUAL ARTS
Outstanding Visual Artist — Jave Yoshimoto
Outstanding Emerging Visual Artist — Barber
Outstanding 2-D Artist — Barber
Outstanding 3-D Artist — Bart Vargas
Outstanding New Media Artist — Reagan D Pufall
Outstanding Group Show — "2018 Union for Contemporary Art Fellows Exhibition," The Union for Contemporary Art: Barber, Pamela Conyers-Hinson, Chikadibia Ebirim, Ashley Laverty, and Dominique Morgan
Outstanding Solo Show — "Tempestuous Microcosm," The Union for Contemporary Art, Jave Yoshimoto
Outstanding Two-Person Show — Katie Temple and Todd McCollister, Fred Simon Gallery
Outstanding Public Art — "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed," Reggie LeFlore with assistance from Barber
Outstanding Presentation in a Non-Traditional Format — "Sacred Seed Pop-Up," Taylor Keen in collaboration with Warren Distribution, No More Empty Pots, The Nature Conservancy, Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Kaneko, Kinghorn Gardens, MVL Design and Mayflower Mobile Gallery
