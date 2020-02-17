The Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards were handed out Sunday night in Omaha.

At a ceremony at Slowdown, the awards were handed out to winners in music, performing arts and visual arts.

In addition to the winners in those categories, Jun and Ree Keneko received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The complete list of winners:

MUSIC

Outstanding Rock — David Nance Group

Outstanding Hard Rock  — Through The Stone

Outstanding Alternative/Indie —  Thick Paint

Outstanding Metal —  The Clincher

Outstanding DJ  — Kethro

Outstanding Americana/Folk —  Aly Peeler

Outstanding Country — Clarence Tilton

Outstanding R&B — Andrew Bailie

Outstanding Soul — Mesonjixx

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap — Scky Rei

Outstanding Blues — Sebastian Lane

Outstanding Jazz — Curly Martin

Outstanding Pop Jocelyn

Outstanding Progressive Rock/Experimental/EDM — Glow in the Dark

Outstanding Punk — No Thanks

Outstanding World Music — Esencia Latina Band

Outstanding Cover Band — Secret Weapon

Album of the Year — "Promised Land," Evan Bartels"

Artist of the Year — David Nance Group

Outstanding New Artist — DEATHGOD

Outstanding Recording Studio — Make Believe Studios

Outstanding Live Music Sound Engineer — Dan Brennan

THEATER

Outstanding Director (Play) — Susan Clement-Toberer, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre"

Outstanding Director (Musical) — Denise Chapman, "The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin," The Union for Contemporary Art

Outstanding Actor (Play) — Jonathan Purcell, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre

Outstanding Actor (Musical) — Nadia Williams, "The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin," The Union for Contemporary Art

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Play) — Ezra Colon, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Musical) — Brandi Smith, "The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin," The Union for Contemporary Art

Outstanding Performance by a Young Actor — Sasha Dennenberg, "Fun Home," Omaha Community Playhouse

Outstanding Drama — "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre

Outstanding Comedy, "One Man, Two Guv’nors," Omaha Community Playhouse

Outstanding Premiere of a New, Original, Local Script — "More Than Neighbors," Denise Chapman, The Union for Contemporary Art

Outstanding Musical — "The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin," The Union for Contemporary Art

Outstanding Local Dance Production — "The Wizard of Oz," American Midwest Ballet, Orpheum Theater

Outstanding Local Performance Poet — Felicia Webster

Outstanding Comedian — Carlos Tibbs

Outstanding Comedy Ensemble — LIVE! AT THE BACKLINE

Technical Awards

Outstanding Lighting Design — Steven Williams, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre

Outstanding Props Design — Amy Reiner, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre

Outstanding Scenic Design — Bill Van Deest, "The Blues of Knowing Why," Great Plains Theatre Conference at The Union for Contemporary Art

Outstanding Costume Design — Jenny Pool, The Woodsman," Bluebarn Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design — Bill Kirby, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre

Outstanding Choreographer — Melanie Walters, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre

Outstanding Music Direction — Hal France and Olga Smola, "Indecent," Bluebarn Theatre

VISUAL ARTS

Outstanding Visual Artist — Jave Yoshimoto

Outstanding Emerging Visual Artist — Barber

Outstanding 2-D Artist — Barber

Outstanding 3-D Artist — Bart Vargas

Outstanding New Media Artist — Reagan D Pufall

Outstanding Group Show — "2018 Union for Contemporary Art Fellows Exhibition," The Union for Contemporary Art: Barber, Pamela Conyers-Hinson, Chikadibia Ebirim, Ashley Laverty, and Dominique Morgan

Outstanding Solo Show — "Tempestuous Microcosm," The Union for Contemporary Art, Jave Yoshimoto

Outstanding Two-Person Show — Katie Temple and Todd McCollister, Fred Simon Gallery

Outstanding Public Art — "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed," Reggie LeFlore with assistance from Barber

Outstanding Presentation in a Non-Traditional Format — "Sacred Seed Pop-Up," Taylor Keen in collaboration with Warren Distribution, No More Empty Pots, The Nature Conservancy, Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Kaneko, Kinghorn Gardens, MVL Design and Mayflower Mobile Gallery

