Several Omaha restaurants are offering family Easter meals and other treats for takeout Saturday and Sunday. If you'd like to be included on our list, email freeman@owh.com with details.
- Market Basket near 90th Street and West Center Road has two prix fixe options for the holiday: Bunny Brunch and Easter dinner. There's also a varied menu with other spring items. The menu is at marketbasketomaha.com and you can order at 402-397-1100. Carryout, curbside pickup and home delivery are available.
- Bonefish Grill at Regency Court has Easter Dinner Family Bundles that feature an entrée, salad, a side and dessert. You also can add a bottle of wine. Call in advance to place an order for curbside pickup Saturday or Sunday. The menu is available at bonefishgrill.com.
- J. Gilbert's in the Capitol District downtown is offering a family-style carryout menu including soup, salad, entrée, two sides, sourdough bread and a dessert, with an optional appetizer. Orders must be placed by phone with a restaurant staff member; no voicemails. The deadline is noon Saturday. Ask about Sunday hours for pickup. View the menu at jgilberts.com.
- Fleming's at Regency Court has a three-course family Easter dinner menu at flemingssteakhouse.com. Curbside pickup is available. Orders are being taken in advance. You also can order wine.
- Sullivan's near 14th and Farnam Streets has a heat-it-yourself Easter takeout meal that serves up to five people. You get your choice of entrée, two sides, a dessert and extras. You can order in advance online at order.sullivanssteakhouse.com.
- Over Easy at 168th and Q Streets has 40 Easter dinners that will feed up to six people available for drive-thru pickup. It features ham or turkey, three sides and dessert. You can pick it up cold between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Order via Facebook Messenger or email onelocalfoods@gmail.com. Deadline for orders is noon Friday.
- Saltgrass Steak House at Village Pointe is offering Easter at Home takeout packages that feed five to six people. You can select an entrée, salad and two sides. Order must be placed by 3 p.m. Friday. Pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For the menu and prices, visit saltgrass.com/promos/easter.
- Tussey's Casual Grill, 9229 Mormon Bridge Road, has a four-person Easter meal with two meats, two salads, vegetables and dessert. Call to reserve it by 6 p.m. Friday. Pickup is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. Visit tusseyscasualgrill.com.