Angus Burgers and Shakes will deliver to homes and offices.
Bärchen Beer Garden in Benson is offering takeout from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and delivery via Grubhub and DoorDash. It’s also offering to-go orders of bottled beer. A list is on its Facebook page.
Barrett’s Barleycorn reopened for to-go and curbside service. Call 402-554-5805.
Beacon Hills is open for curbside delivery from 5 to 7 p.m. daily. A limited menu is posted on their Facebook page and at beaconhills.com.
Benson Brewery has shifted to to-go orders with curbside delivery available.
Big Fred’s Pizza is open for curbside-to-go and delivery. Order online or by phone.
Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar is open for carryout with inside pickup.
Block 16 is now is on Grubhub and Uber Eats. It’s also offering curbside takeout.
The Blackstone Meatball is offering takeout and delivery. Call ahead to 402-715-5009 to order. The service will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Brewsky’s Food & Spirits has carryout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Order online or by phone.
The Brownie Bar at 1217 Leavenworth St. is offering products that can be shipped or ordered online for takeout and carside service. Customers should call 402-506-4337 when they arrive to pick up their online orders.
Butterfish has started takeout service.
Bruegger’s Bagels is open for carryout at two locations, 4015 Dodge St. and 228 N. 114th St., and for drive-thru only at 12989 West Center Road.
Buffalo Wild Wings locations are offering takeout and curbside pickup.
A Casserole to Go has online ordering for pickup or delivery. They will leave it on your porch if you want zero contact or you can request curbside service.
Charley’s Grilled Subs is open for pickup or delivery.
Chipotle Mexican Grill locations have switched temporarily to a “to-go only” option. Customers can order through the Chipotle app, on chipotle.com or in the restaurants for takeout.
Chick-fil-A is offering drive-thru and curbside pickup at Legacy Village, 17501 West Center Road. Catering delivery, catering pickup and DoorDash orders continue to be available.
Cold Stone Creamery is open for takeout and delivery at all Omaha locations.
Coneflower Creamery is open for curbside delivery. Only pints are available. Order at 402-913-2399. Call the same number when you arrive and they will bring it out. New hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Copps Pizza has expanded its delivery menu to include alcohol. You must order online or over the phone, pay with a credit card and present that card and an ID that proves you are at least 21 years old at the time of delivery.
The Corner Kick Cantina has takeout and delivery.
Crescent Moon has shifted to to-go orders only, with curbside pickup available.
Culprit Cafe downtown is closed for now, but the Midtown Crossing location will be open for takeout from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Cunningham’s has curbside to-go service.
Dante is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for curbside takeout and Grubhub delivery with half-price wine.
Denny’s has takeout and free delivery. It also has new hours: 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
DJ’s Dugout is taking takeout orders at all of its locations, including downtown, Aksarben Village, Miracle Hills, Bellevue, Millard, Elkhorn and Plattsmouth.
Domino’s Pizzais open for carryout and delivery at all 14 Omaha area locations.
Don & Millie’s has drive-thru service at all six Omaha-area locations.
Don Carmelo’s has takeout and curbside delivery at its Rockbrook Village location and takeout, curbside service and home delivery at its Elkhorn store.
Doozy’s is open selling takeout subs and pizzas.
Dragon Cafe is offering pickup and delivery service.
El Vallarta is converting to takeout orders only.
Farine + Four now has takeout with curbside delivery and limited delivery in its neighborhood. It also has shortened hours, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Farmer Brown’s Steak House in Waterloo switched to takeout only from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Firehouse Subs locations in the Omaha area are open for takeout, third-party delivery, curbside service and its Rapid Rescue program for first responders. If a hospital staff orders food totaling $50 or more, the restaurant will donate and deliver.
Fire Stone Pizzariais open for pickup.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse is operating noon to 8 p.m. daily for takeout and curbside delivery. Order by phone. Their menu is online at flemingssteakhouse.com.
Gandolfo’s New York Deli is open for call-in and takeout orders and third-party delivery at both locations. The outlet at 119th and Pacific Streets has a drive-thru lane.
GI Forum has a limited menu for to-go orders.
Godfather’s Pizza is open for takeout and delivery at all Omaha locations.
Goldberg’s Bar and Grill at 132nd Street and West Center Road has curbside pick-up service from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The full menu is available.
Greek Islands has carryout and curbside service with online ordering. They also will continue to deliver to businesses during the day and will deliver dinner at night depending on the size of the order.
Harold’s Koffeehouse is open for takeout and curbside service. New hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
Hector’s Restaurant is open for carryout or curbside delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Howard’s Charro Cafe has online ordering, delivery and daily specials. New hours are 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Delivery orders must be at least $25 and within six miles of the restaurants. Order at howardscharroomaha.com.
Ika Ramen andIzakaya has takeout and delivery.
Inner Rail Food Hall is mostly closed, but some of the restaurants in the hall have started delivery and/or pickup service. Marahani Indian Cuisine and Noli’s Pizzeria will offer both pickup and delivery, and B2 Burger will have pickup only. Hours will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
J. Gilbert’s is open for carryout and curbside pickup with 20% off all orders. Beer and wine are available, with 50% off wine that’s $100 a bottle or less or 25% off bottles that are more than $100.
Jack and Mary’s Restaurant is offering takeout and curbside delivery.
Jason’s Deli locations in Omaha are open for carryout or delivery from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. They’re offering $5 box lunches for large retail and medical facilities. Information at jasonsdeli.com.
Jim & Jennie’s Greek Village is open for takeout orders only until further notice.
Jimbo’s Diner is open for carryout. Call 402-537-9001 or email order@lavistakeno.com. Orders will be ready at the main door.
Jimmy John’s locations remain open for delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup.
Jones Bros. Cupcakes stores are open for curbside pickup and takeout food, cupcakes and beverages.
Kathmandu Momo Station has Nepalese Momo dumplings to go from 3 to 7 p.m. daily. Order and pay online at ktmmomostation.com.
Kitchen Table is open for takeout and third-party delivery. New hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Kona Grill is now offering its full menu for third-party delivery, takeout and curbside pickup.
Save the Date Catering has a takeout menu with free delivery. More on its Facebook page.
Scooter’s Coffee drive-thrus are open.
Scriptown Brewing Co. is open for takeout from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Order and pay online at scriptownbrewing.com.
Sgt. Peffer’s Millard is open from 11 am. to 7:30 p.m. daily for curbside service, takeout and Door Dash delivery. Hours may vary.
Spielbound board game cafe in midtown is open for takeout only. Customers can call ahead, request a game and drinks or snacks, and play at home.
Starbucks locations have moved to a to-go model. The cafes are offering no seating, but customers can still walk up and order at the counter, as well as via the drive-thrus and the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app.
Stirnella is now offering takeout service.
Stokes has carryout, call-ahead curbside pickup and third-party delivery at both locations, in the Old Market and near 136th Street and West Dodge Road.
Stokin’ Goat has carryout, call-ahead curbside service and third-party delivery.
Subway is open for carryout and curbside delivery if you call ahead or order through the Subway app, and third-party delivery at the following locations: 2509 Abbott Drive, 7444 Pacific St., 107th and M Streets, 84th Street and West Center Road, 158th Street and West Maple Road, 90th Street and West Maple Road, 108th Street and West Maple Road, 122nd Street and West Center Road, Ralston, Gretna (Grubhub only), Gretna Walmart (no third-party delivery), Walmart at 72nd and Hickory Streets (no third-party delivery), Florence, Shadow Lake and Nebraska Furniture Mart.
Sullivan’s Steakhouse has started curbside pickup and third-party delivery.
Summer Kitchen Cafe is open for drive-thru pickup at 6 a.m. each day. Scooter’s Coffee is available.
Tanner’s Bar & Grill has third-party delivery, carryout and curbside pickup options. Order by phone.
Taxi’s Grille and Bar has carryout, call-ahead curbside pickup and third-party delivery.
Thai Kitchen Lakeside has takeout service.
Thai Pepper is offering takeout and delivery meals.
Therapy Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day for to-go orders. A drive-thru is open from 3 to 6 p.m. You can find a Lent menu at their Facebook page. Order at 402-933-3669.
Tiny House Bar has added a drive-thru window and is open for business.
Tired Texan BBQ has takeout with curbside delivery. You can order online.
Topper’s Pizza has takeout, curbside and delivery service at both Omaha locations. They also will accommodate no-contact delivery if a customer requests it over the phone or in notes with an online order.
Tussey’s Casual Grill is open for takeout, with specials posted each day on its Facebook page. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Bottled beer and wine also are available.
Twisted Fork has carryout, call-ahead curbside service and third-party delivery.
Union Pizzeria & Sports Bar is offering its full menu for carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., including beer and wine.
Varsity Sports Cafe Dundee is doing takeout and delivery, with beer, wine and liquor included. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Varsity Roman Coin Pizza locations(excluding Dundee) are open for curbside takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Via Farina is open for takeout orders.
Vidlak’s Brookside Cafe is offering takeout.
Vincenzo’s Ristorante is offering takeout. The majority of its menu is available. Some pastas are available in family portions. Curbside service is available on request. Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Voodoo Taco is taking call-in orders for carryout, curbside service and delivery daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its Aksarben Crossing location. Call 402-502-2026.
West End Cocktails and Appetizers is open for carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call 402-502-1884 or visit thewestendomaha.com.
Amateur Coffee closed Monday to consider a plan for the next few weeks. Its wholesale coffee roasting operation and online store.
The Drover has closed indefinitely and donated food to the Siena Francis House.
Fizzy’s Fountain and Liquors in Little Bohemia is closed temporarily.
Flagship Restaurant Group closed its restaurants, including Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Roja Mexican Grill, Blatt Beer & Table, Plank Seafood Provisions and Flagship Commons, the food court at Westroads Mall.
The Flatiron Cafe at 1722 St. Mary’s Ave. is closed until further notice.
Kobe of Japan is closed indefinitely.
La Buvette in the Old Market is closed indefinitely.
Laka Lono Rum Club, Alice, Barnato, Wicked Rabbit and the Berry & Rye are closed until further notice.
Lola’s, the restaurant at Film Streams, will be closed for the next two weeks.
Nite Owl has closed indefinitely.
The Omaha Press Club is closed temporarily.
Rally Coffee Co. will be closed through the end of the week.
Sweet Magnolia Bake Shop in midtown is closed for the rest of the week.
1 of 58
A woman wearing a mask carries belongings out of Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
Keith Binder poses for a portrait in the Benson neighborhood where he worked as a bartender. Regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed Beercade, where he worked, and he now he finds himself unemployed.
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for “recess” in the family’s yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a customer’s car Wednesday at Porky Butts BBQ. Omaha-area restaurants are adapting after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered dining areas closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The barbecue spot added curbside delivery this week.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
A woman wearing a mask carries belongings out of Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
A child's drawing is taped to a window at Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
Keith Binder poses for a portrait in the Benson neighborhood where he worked as a bartender. Regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed Beercade, where he worked, and he now he finds himself unemployed.
Healthcare workers bump elbows before conducting drive-thru testing at Bryan LifePointe Campus on Tuesday in Lincoln.
A man sits alone in a cafeteria area at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. Air travel is down as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the globe.
A single traveler walks through Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
A legislative page places a piece of paper page outlining Gov. Pete Ricketts key points for emergency funding on a desk at the State Capitol on Monday.
State Sen. Mark Kolterman, right, greets Sen. Tony Vargas with an elbow touch Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Rows of pews sit empty at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church conducted services via online streaming.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
An employee prepares a sake bomb kit for a takeout order at Butterfish in midtown Omaha. Restaurants can also deliver alcohol with meals, with rules similar to curbside pickup.
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
A Tabitha employee waves to a group of volunteers outside as they cheer with supporting messages during a shift change on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Katarina Gleisberg does mindfulness exercise at Memorial Park in the rain on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for “recess” in the family’s yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The wall of a classroom at 88 Tactical is painted with diagrams of various handguns on Wednesday. Gun and ammunition sales are on the rise amid coronavirus fears.
Instructor Bryan Breitkreutz, center, teaches a handgun level 1 class on Wednesday at 88 Tactical in Omaha.
Union Pacific employees take part in a digital meeting Wednesday in Omaha. It’s one of the measures the company is using to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
Tessa Keeran makes sure Laylah Lee washes her hands correctly before lunch at Through the Years Child Care in Omaha. Day cares are adapting to new limits on crowd sizes because of coronavirus.
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a customer’s car Wednesday at Porky Butts BBQ. Omaha-area restaurants are adapting after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered dining areas closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The barbecue spot added curbside delivery this week.
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Nebraskans are trying to adapt to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Paddy McGown's Pub and Grill located at 4503 Center St., was did not have the normal crowd it would on St. Patrick's Day because of coronavirus concerns.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
A note grace the front of Yia-Yia's Pizza on St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. Several bars and restaurants in Nebraska are temporarily closing because of coronavirus concerns.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Parking spots were open for blocks in the Old Market on Monday as fears about the coronavirus kept people home.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking north on 14th Street from Douglas Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A woman cleans a walkway near the Anderson Complex on the campus of Midland University on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The campus is currently closed due to coronavirus fears.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
