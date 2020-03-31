Several Omaha restaurants have switched to takeout or delivery amid the coronavirus outbreak.

We’re keeping an updated list.

TAKEOUT, DELIVERY AND MORE

Acadian Grille at Miracle Hills is offering takeout and delivery. Customers can call or order online.

Alpine Inn is doing takeout from noon to 8 p.m.

Amateur Coffee is offering drinks for curbside pickup. Check the menu and hours, which are subject to change, at amateurcoffee.square.site.

Angus Burgers and Shakes will deliver to homes and offices.

Bärchen Beer Garden in Benson is offering takeout from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and delivery via Grubhub and DoorDash. It’s also offering to-go orders of bottled beer. A list is on its Facebook page.

Barrett’s Barleycorn reopened for to-go and curbside service. Call 402-554-5805.

Beacon Hills is open for curbside delivery from 5 to 7 p.m. daily. A limited menu is posted on their Facebook page and at beaconhills.com.

Benson Brewery has shifted to to-go orders with curbside delivery available.

Big Fred’s Pizza is open for curbside-to-go and delivery. Order online or by phone.

Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar is open for carryout with inside pickup. Call 402-390-9495 or email orderomaha@bigredlottery.com to order.

Block 16 is now is on Grubhub and Uber Eats. It’s also offering curbside takeout.

Want to help keep this list updated? Restaurant owners and operators can email Betsie Freeman at freeman@owh.com with updates.

The Blackstone Meatball is offering takeout and delivery. Call ahead to 402-715-5009 to order. The service will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill has two open locations at Grayhawk Point and Shops of Legacy are open with a limited menu (including beer, wine and spirits) for curbside takeout only. Order online or by calling the restaurant.

Brewsky’s Food & Spirits has carryout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Order online or by phone.

The Brownie Bar at 1217 Leavenworth St. is offering products that can be shipped or ordered online for takeout and carside service. Customers should call 402-506-4337 when they arrive to pick up their online orders.

Bruegger’s Bagels is open for carryout at two locations, 4015 Dodge St. and 228 N. 114th St., and for drive-thru only at 12989 West Center Road.

Buffalo Wild Wings locations are offering takeout and curbside pickup.

A Casserole to Go has online ordering for pickup or delivery. They will leave it on your porch if you want zero contact or you can request curbside service.

Charley’s Grilled Subs is open for pickup or delivery.

Chipotle Mexican Grill locations have switched temporarily to a “to-go only” option. Customers can order through the Chipotle app, on chipotle.com or in the restaurants for takeout.

Chick-fil-A is offering drive-thru and curbside pickup at Legacy Village, 17501 West Center Road. Catering delivery, catering pickup and DoorDash orders continue to be available.

Cold Stone Creamery is open for takeout and delivery at all Omaha locations.

Coneflower Creamery is open for curbside delivery. Only pints are available. Order at 402-913-2399. Call the same number when you arrive and they will bring it out. New hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Copps Pizza has expanded its delivery menu to include alcohol. You must order online or over the phone, pay with a credit card and present that card and an ID that proves you are at least 21 years old at the time of delivery.

The Corner Kick Cantina has takeout and delivery.

Crescent Moon has shifted to to-go orders only, with curbside pickup available.

Culprit Cafe downtown is closed for now, but the Midtown Crossing location will be open for takeout from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Cunningham’s has curbside to-go service.

Dante is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for curbside takeout and Grubhub delivery with half-price wine.

Denny’s has takeout and free delivery. It also has new hours: 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

DJ’s Dugout is taking takeout orders at all of its locations, including downtown, Aksarben Village, Miracle Hills, Bellevue, Millard, Elkhorn and Plattsmouth.

Domino’s Pizza is open for carryout and delivery at all 14 Omaha area locations.

Don & Millie’s has drive-thru service at all six Omaha-area locations.

Don Carmelo’s has takeout and curbside delivery at its Rockbrook Village location and takeout, curbside service and home delivery at its Elkhorn store.

Doozy’s is open selling takeout subs and pizzas.

Dragon Cafe is offering pickup and delivery service.

Elegant Edge Events and Catering has a delivery dropoff menu in addition to its regular menu at elegantedgeomaha.com.

El Vallarta is converting to takeout orders only.

Farine + Four now has takeout with curbside delivery and limited delivery in its neighborhood. It also has shortened hours, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Farmer Brown’s Steak House in Waterloo switched to takeout only from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Firehouse Subs locations in the Omaha area are open for takeout, third-party delivery, curbside service and its Rapid Rescue program for first responders. If a hospital staff orders food totaling $50 or more, the restaurant will donate and deliver.

Fire Stone Pizzaria is open for pickup.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse is operating noon to 8 p.m. daily for takeout and curbside delivery. Order by phone. Their menu is online at flemingssteakhouse.com.

Gandolfo’s New York Deli is open for call-in and takeout orders and third-party delivery at both locations. The outlet at 119th and Pacific Streets has a drive-thru lane.

GI Forum has a limited menu for to-go orders.

Godfather’s Pizza is open for takeout and delivery at all Omaha locations.

Goldberg’s Bar and Grill at 132nd Street and West Center Road has curbside pick-up service from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The full menu is available.

Greek Islands has carryout and curbside service with online ordering. They also will continue to deliver to businesses during the day and will deliver dinner at night depending on the size of the order.

Harold’s Koffeehouse is open for takeout and curbside service. New hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Hector’s Restaurant is open for carryout or curbside delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Hook and Lime is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday for takeout and delivery. Order online hookandlime.com.

Howard’s Charro Cafe has online ordering, delivery and daily specials. New hours are 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Delivery orders must be at least $25 and within six miles of the restaurants. Order at howardscharroomaha.com.

Ika Ramen and Izakaya has takeout and delivery.

Inner Rail Food Hall is mostly closed, but some of the restaurants in the hall have started delivery and/or pickup service. Marahani Indian Cuisine and Noli’s Pizzeria will offer both pickup and delivery, and B2 Burger will have pickup only. Hours will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.

J. coco is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout or delivery by Uber Eats. Call 402-884-2626 or go to jcocoomaha.com to order.

J. Gilbert’s is open for carryout and curbside pickup with 20% off all orders. Beer and wine are available, with 50% off wine that’s $100 a bottle or less or 25% off bottles that are more than $100.

Jack and Mary’s Restaurant is offering takeout and curbside delivery.

Jason’s Deli locations in Omaha are open for carryout or delivery from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. They’re offering $5 box lunches for large retail and medical facilities. Information at jasonsdeli.com.

Jim & Jennie’s Greek Village is open for takeout orders only until further notice.

Jimbo’s Diner is open for carryout. Call 402-537-9001 or email order@lavistakeno.com. Orders will be ready at the main door.

Jimmy John’s locations remain open for delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup.

Jones Bros. Cupcakes stores are open for curbside pickup and takeout food, cupcakes and beverages.

Kathmandu Momo Station has Nepalese Momo dumplings to go from 3 to 7 p.m. daily. Order and pay online at ktmmomostation.com.

Kitchen Table is open for takeout and third-party delivery. New hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Kona Grill is now offering its full menu for third-party delivery, takeout and curbside pickup.

Kross Strain Brewing is offering to-go pickup of beer. Customers can fill out an online order form in advance.

La Buvette in the Old Market is offering grocery delivery by appointment only for a $20 fee.

La Casa Pizzaria on Leavenworth Street remains open for takeout and offers curbside pickup for those who would rather stay in their cars. You can order, pay and request car service online.

La Casa Westgate and La Casa Pacific Springs also have curbside pickup.

Laka Lono Rum Club is offering cocktails to go for carry out, curbside and delivery for $8 per cocktail. Order at info@lakalono.com or 402-786-8640.

La Mesa Restaurants are open for takeout and delivery at all six metro area locations.

Le Bouillon has started delivery and curbside pickup service.

Legends Patio and Grill is open for takeout and delivery.

Le Petit French Bakery is open for takeout from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 402-934-7676 or go to LePetitParisFrenchBakery.com.

Le Quartier has takeout and curbside delivery for its full menu at both locations.

Le Voltaire Restaurant is open for to-go orders with curbside pickup available. Hours are 11:30 to 7 p.m. Call 402-934-9374 or go to LeVoltaireOmaha.com.

Lisa’s Radial Cafe is open for takeout, curbside service and delivery.

Lithuanian Bakery locations are open for takeout. The South Omaha store is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead for bread, 402-733-3076. The Pacific Street location is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Longhorn Steakhouse at Oak View Mall is open for curbside to-go.

Lo Sole Mio will offer carryout and curbside pickup from a limited menu starting Wednesday. It will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday though Saturday.

Louie M’s Burgerlust is open for takeout.

Mama’s Pizza locations are selling takeout food with curbside service.

Mantra Bar and Grille has takeout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Market Basket is offering curbside and doorstep delivery Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.

Mary’s Mountain Cookies is open for store pickup, curbside service and delivery.

Maximo's Cantina has its full menu available for takeout and curbside delivery. Order at maximoscantina.com or call 402-289-4062.

Modern Love is open for curbside pickup and DoorDash delivery.

Moran’s Grill and Papillion American Legion Post 32 is offering call-in ordering, takeout and curbside delivery. There are fish fries every Friday and carryout liquor is available.

Nicola’s is offering takeout dinner service with curbside delivery.

Nite Owl in Blackstone is open from 4 to 10 p.m. for curbside pickup of drinks and food. See their menu at niteowlomaha.com

Noli’s has converted to takeout and delivery.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is open for pickup, curbside service and delivery. Order online.

Oasis Falafel is offering takeout and curbside pickup.

The Observatory Bar and Grill has takeout and curbside service for to-go orders from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Their website is obomaha.com.

Oklahoma Joe’s is open for online ordering, takeout and curbside delivery.

Okra African Grill is offering curbside service, takeout and delivery through Door Dash. The new restaurant has been open for a week.

Omaha Steaks started a call-ahead ordering service at its retail stores. Pay over the phone with a credit card and your order will be ready when you pick it up.

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is offering takeout and delivery service at all Omaha area locations.

Pacific Eating House is open for takeout and curbside service Tuesday through Saturday with a limited menu. Its sister restaurant, Twisted Cork Bistro, is temporarily closed.

Paradise Bakery in Village Pointe is open from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. and the Regency location is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both locations have only online ordering, takeout and curbside delivery.

Pasta Amore is offering its full menu for curbside takeout Monday through Saturday, 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Phoenix Food and Spirits is offering only takeout food.

Pint Nine Brewing Co. is open for takeout. Email events@pintninebrewing or call or text 402-359-1418 to order.

Pitch is open for takeout, curbside delivery and limited neighborhood delivery at both locations.

PizzaWest has delivery and takeout at both locations. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pizzeria Davlo is offering takeout from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Pleasure Your Palate Catering is offering pickup and limited delivery. Details are on their Facebook page.

Porky Butts BBQ is open for takeout, curbside service and third-party delivery.

Rally Coffee Co. is open for pickup and to-go orders. Order at rallycoffee.co.

Rathskeller Bier Haus is offering curbside pickup as well as delivery through Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Redeye Tavern and Grill is open for takeout daily.

Red Robin has to-go options at all locations and delivery at some.

Rivera’s Mexican Restaurant is open for takeout. New hours are 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Rizin Ramen in Rockbrook Village is open for carryout seven days a week. 402-502-3189.

Romeo's has its full menu available for takeout until 8 p.m. daily at all five locations.

Saddle Creek Breakfast Club is offering delivery to the midtown area and curbside takeout.

Sam’s Leon Mexican Food is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for carryout. Order at samsleon.smartonlineorder.com.

Save the Date Catering has a takeout menu with free delivery. More on its Facebook page.

Scooter’s Coffee drive-thrus are open.

Scriptown Brewing Co. is open for takeout from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Order and pay online at scriptownbrewing.com.

Sgt. Peffer’s Millard is open from 11 am. to 7:30 p.m. daily for curbside service, takeout and Door Dash delivery. Hours may vary.

Shirley's Diner is open for delivery and takeout. Information is at shirleysdiner.com.

Spielbound board game cafe in midtown is open for takeout only. Customers can call ahead, request a game and drinks or snacks, and play at home.

Starbucks locations have moved to a to-go model. The cafes are offering no seating, but customers can still walk up and order at the counter, as well as via the drive-thrus and the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app.

Stokes has carryout, call-ahead curbside pickup and third-party delivery at both locations, in the Old Market and near 136th Street and West Dodge Road.

Stokin’ Goat has carryout, call-ahead curbside service and third-party delivery.

Subway is open for carryout and curbside delivery if you call ahead or order through the Subway app, and third-party delivery at the following locations: 2509 Abbott Drive, 7444 Pacific St., 107th and M Streets, 84th Street and West Center Road, 158th Street and West Maple Road, 90th Street and West Maple Road, 108th Street and West Maple Road, 122nd Street and West Center Road, Ralston, Gretna (Grubhub only), Gretna Walmart (no third-party delivery), Walmart at 72nd and Hickory Streets (no third-party delivery), Florence, Shadow Lake and Nebraska Furniture Mart.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse has started curbside pickup and third-party delivery.

Summer Kitchen Cafe is open for drive-thru pickup at 6 a.m. each day. Scooter’s Coffee is available.

Tanner’s Bar & Grill has third-party delivery, carryout and curbside pickup options. Order by phone.

Taxi’s Grille and Bar has carryout, call-ahead curbside pickup and third-party delivery.

Ted & Wally's Ice Cream locations are open for takeout of pints, quarts and half-gallons. Call ahead to the Old Market store, 402-341-5827, or the Benson location, 402-551-4420 and it will be ready when you arrive. Walk-ins also can take out orders from the regular menu.

Thai Kitchen Lakeside has takeout service.

Thai Pepper is offering takeout and delivery meals.

Therapy Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day for to-go orders. A drive-thru is open from 3 to 6 p.m. You can find a Lent menu at their Facebook page. Order at 402-933-3669.

Tiny House Bar has added a drive-thru window and is open for business.

Tired Texan BBQ has takeout with curbside delivery. You can order online.

Topper’s Pizza has takeout, curbside and delivery service at both Omaha locations. They also will accommodate no-contact delivery if a customer requests it over the phone or in notes with an online order.

Tussey’s Casual Grill is open for takeout, with specials posted each day on its Facebook page. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Bottled beer and wine also are available.

Twisted Fork has carryout, call-ahead curbside service and third-party delivery.

Union Pizzeria & Sports Bar is offering its full menu for carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., including beer and wine.

Varsity Sports Cafe Dundee is doing takeout and delivery, with beer, wine and liquor included. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Varsity Roman Coin Pizza locations (excluding Dundee) are open for curbside takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Via Farina is open for takeout orders.

Vidlak’s Brookside Cafe is offering takeout.

Vincenzo’s Ristorante is offering takeout. The majority of its menu is available. Some pastas are available in family portions. Curbside service is available on request. Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Voodoo Taco is taking call-in orders for carryout, curbside service and delivery daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its Aksarben Crossing location. Call 402-502-2026.

Zipline Taprooms are open for to-go beer.

CLOSED

Alice, Barnato, Wicked Rabbit and the Berry & Rye are closed until further notice.

Butterfish now is closed.

The Drover has closed indefinitely and donated food to the Siena Francis House.

Fizzy’s Fountain and Liquors in Little Bohemia is closed temporarily.

Flagship Restaurant Group has reopened Blue Sushi Sake Grill at Grehawk Pointe and Shops of Legacy, but its other restaurants are closed including other Blue Sushi Sake Grill locations as well as Roja Mexican Grill, Blatt Beer & Table, Plank Seafood Provisions and Flagship Commons, the food court at Westroads Mall.

The Flatiron Cafe at 1722 St. Mary’s Ave. is closed until further notice.

Kobe of Japan is closed indefinitely.

Lola’s, the restaurant at Film Streams, will be closed for the next two weeks.

The Omaha Press Club is closed temporarily.

Stirnella now is closed.

Sweet Magnolia Bake Shop in midtown is closed.

West End Cocktails and Appetizers is closed.