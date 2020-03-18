Restaurants have closed, reduced hours or limited their services in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

We're keeping an updated list. Restaurant owners and operators can e-mail Betsie Freeman at freeman@owh.com with updates.

LIMITED OPERATIONS

Angus Burgers and Shakes will deliver to homes and offices starting Wednesday.

Bärchen Beer Garden in Benson is offering takeout from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and delivery via GrubHub and DoorDash. They’re also offering to-go orders of bottled beer. A list is on their Facebook page.

Block 16 now is on Grubhub and Uber Eats and delivery should be available midweek. They’re also offering curbside takeout.

The Blackstone Meatball is offering takeout and delivery only. The dining room and bar are closed. Call ahead to 402-715-5009 to order. The service will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Brownie Bar, at 1217 Leavenworth St, is offering products that can be shipped or ordered online for takeout and car-side service. Customers should call 402-506-4337 when they arrive to pick up their online orders.

Buffalo Wild Wings locations are offering takeout and curbside pickup.

Chipotle Mexican Grill locations have switched temporarily to a “to-go-only” option. Customers can order through the Chipotle app, on Chipotle.com or in the restaurants for takeout.

Chick-fil-A has temporarily closed dining-room seating in all its restaurants. The location at Legacy Village, 17501 West Center Road, is offering drive-thru and mobile curbside-pickup-only service. Catering delivery, catering pickup and Door Dash orders continue to be available.

Copps Pizza has expanded its delivery menu to include alcohol. You must order online or over the phone, pay with a credit card and present that card and an ID that proves you are at least 21 years old at the time of delivery.

Crescent Moon has shifted to to-go orders only, with curbside pickup available.

Culprit Cafe downtown is closed for now, but its Midtown Crossing location will be open for takeout from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Cunningham’s will have curbside to-go service starting Tuesday.

Dante and Forno are open from 11:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for curbside take out and Grubhub delivery with half-price wine.

El Vallarta is converting to takeout orders only.

DJ’s Dugout is taking takeout orders at all of its locations including downtown, Aksarben Village, Miracle Hills, Bellevue, Millard, Elkhorn and Plattsmouth.

Farmer Brown’s Steak House in Waterloo will switch to takeout only from 5 to 9 p.m. starting Wednesday.

Ika Ramen and Izakaya has closed its dining room and is doing takeout and delivery only.

Inner Rail Food Hall has been closed for several days, but some of the restaurants in the hall have started delivery and/or pickup service. Marahani Indian Cuisine and Noli's Pizzaria will offer both pickup and delivery and B2 Burger will have pickup only. Hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Jack and Mary’s Restaurant is closed and is working on a takeout and delivery plan.

Jim & Jennie’s Greek Village is open for takeout orders only until further notice.

Kross Strain Brewing is offering to-go pickup of beer. Customers can fill out an online order form in advance.

Le Bouillon has started delivery and curbside pickup service.

Mama’s Pizza locations have closed their dining rooms but are still selling takeout food with curbside service.

Mantra Bar and Grille will remain open for the time being with a limit of eight patrons at a time. Takeout is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Marks Bistro is beginning curbside service, including wine and beer.

Noli’s has converted to takeout and delivery only. The dining room is closed.

Oasis Falafel downtown is suspending dine-in service but still offering takeout and curbside pickup.

Phoenix Food and Spirits is offering only takeout food.

Rathskeller Bier Haus is offering curbside pickup as well as delivery through Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Saddle Creek Breakfast Club dining room is closed but delivery to the midtown area and curbside takeout are available.

Starbucks locations have moved to a “to-go” model for at least two weeks. The change started Sunday. The cafes are offering no seating, but customers can still walk up and order at the counter, as well as via the drive-thrus and the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app.

Spielbound board game cafe in midtown is open for takeout only. Customers can call ahead, request a game and drinks or snacks, and play at home.

Via Farina is open for takeout orders.

Vidlak’s Brookside Cafe has closed its dining room and is going to takeout only.

CLOSED

Flagship Restaurant Group closed its restaurants, including Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Roja Mexican Grill, Blatt Beer & Table, Plank Seafood Provisions and Flagship Commons, the food court at Westroads Mall.

Barrett’s Barleycorn and The B Bar are closed until further notice but may reopen soon to offer takeout. A St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be held at a later date.

Amateur Coffee closed Monday to consider a plan for the next few weeks. Its wholesale coffee roasting operation and online store remain open. Updates will be on Facebook.

Rally Coffee Co. will be closed through the end of the week.

Lola’s, the restaurant at Film Streams, will be closed for the next two weeks.

The Drover has closed indefinitely and donated food to the Siena Francis House.

Nite Owl has closed indefinitely.

Tiny House Bar in Little Bohemia is closing indefinitely.

Kathmandu Momo Station in Blackstone is closed until further notice but is considering making frozen dumplings for takeout.

La Buvette in the Old Market is closed indefinitely.

Fizzy’s Fountain and Liquors in Little Bohemia is closed temporarily.

Sweet Magnolia Bake Shop in midtown is closed for the rest of the week..

Laka Lono Rum Club, Alice, Barnato, Wicked Rabbit and the Berry & Rye are closed until further notice.

The Flatiron Cafe, 1722 St. Mary’s Ave., is closed until further notice.

The Omaha Press Club is closed temporarily.

Kobe of Japan is closed indefinitely.

Lo Sole Mio is closed indefinitely.