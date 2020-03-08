Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library (OPL) card.
OPL patrons can now access their favorite digital magazines using Flipster from EBSCO Information Services. Flipster is a next-generation magazine service that allows people to browse digital versions of the latest issues of popular magazines, courtesy of OPL.
OPL has both Flipster and hard-copy versions of magazines such as Consumer Reports, Field & Stream, People, Time, Taste of Home and more, so patrons have the option of accessing content at the library or remotely. Magazines can be downloaded to Android phones and tablets, Apple phones and tablets and Kindle Fire tablets for offline reading anytime, anywhere.
Flipster offers an easy, browse-able reading experience. Users can browse magazines by category, as well as perform searches for specific periodicals. An online newsstand provides a carousel of the most recent issues, as well as a carousel of all issues allowing for quick access to magazines. The table of contents contains links for quick access to articles of interest, and hotlinks within magazines are hyperlinked, opening in separate tabs when clicked. In addition, there is an option to zoom in and out for better readability.
Getting started is simple. Visit omahalibrary.org and click on the “Resource Center.” Select Flipster from a list of resources. Enter your library card information and access a site where you can browse available magazines. Click on a magazine to view it within your browser. You can access Flipster from anywhere with an Internet connection. Conveniently, there’s also a free app for Flipster. Search the iTunes App Store or the Google Play Store for “Flipster — Digital Magazines” to download.
Visit omahalibrary.org to learn more about accessing digital magazines through Flipster.
