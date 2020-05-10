Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available with your Omaha Public Library card.
If you’ve ever been interested in researching your family history, now is the time! Normally available for in-library use only, Ancestry Library Edition is available to OPL cardholders now through May 31, from anywhere with Internet access. This resource delivers billions of records in census data, vital records, directories, photos and more.
Explore more than 7,000 available databases. Unlock the story of you with sources like censuses, vital records, immigration records, family histories, military records, court and legal documents, directories, photos, maps and more.
With ongoing updates and new content always being added, there will always be something to discover. Popular and recently added collections include:
- U.S. collections deliver hundreds of millions of names from sources such as federal and state censuses; birth, death and marriage records, including the Social Security Death Index; and U.S. border crossing and transoceanic ship records.
- Canadian collections provide nearly 60 million records from the Census of Canada, and key vital records, such as the Drouin Collection (1621-1967), which includes nearly 30 million baptism, marriage and burial records from Quebec.
- U.K. collections offer censuses for England, Wales, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and Scotland, with nearly 200 million records: Births and Baptisms (1834-1906), Marriage Licenses (1521-1869), Deaths and Burials (1834-1934) and Poor Law Records (1840-1938) in London, and more.
- Other international collections continue to grow, with more than 46 million records from German censuses, vital records, emigration indexes, ship lists, phone directories and more; Chinese surnames in the large and growing Jiapu Collection of Chinese lineage books; Jewish family history records from Eastern Europe and Russia; and more.
- Military collections deliver over 150 million records containing information often not found elsewhere, and include records from the colonial to the Vietnam era.
- Multimedia collections deliver millions of files ranging from family and gravestone photos to postcards and newsreels.
All this, plus an intuitive search interface, detailed search indexes and helpful Learning Center tools, make Ancestry Library Edition a valuable resource for any family research enthusiast.
Learn more about how to get started or continue learning more about your family history at OPL by visiting omahalibrary.org/genealogy.
