The first mention of an Omaha Public Library Summer Reading Program (SRP) can be traced to 1909. A 1910 Omaha World-Herald article noted the previous year’s participation at 125 area boys and girls.
In more than 110 years of the Summer Reading Program, much has changed, but at its core, the reasons for the program remain the same. Here's what appeared in The World-Herald on April 24, 1910:
“To utilize a little of the time that is wasted in the summer is the object of the reading club. An hour or two a day spent in reading a good book will not interfere with the child’s recreation and when school opens in September, his mind will be better prepared for study.”
Though we wouldn’t express it quite the same way these days, the main goal of the program is to help avoid what is often referred to as the “summer slide.” That's the knowledge loss in reading and math that kids tend to experience over summer break. Continuing to develop these skills over the summer is the best way to combat this decline.
Not only does SRP strive to maintain reading levels over the summer, it also celebrates the joy of reading for fun. Summer reading is about choosing the books we want to read, not about reading what we are assigned or feel like we have to read. Allowing kids to choose their own reading materials helps them to develop an affinity for reading and books that can benefit even the most reluctant readers.
There are many things about SRP that just don’t change, but this year will look a little different. The SRP theme is “Imagine Your Story.” And with libraries currently closed and no set date for reopening, a healthy dose of imagination will be helpful, as SRP will take place largely online.
All ages are invited to read or listen to a book for 10 hours between June 1 and July 31 and be eligible for prizes. Kids, teens and adults who log their reading time and complete their summer reading goals may claim their reward after June 15.
Participants will need to arrange for prize pickup at designated OPL curbside pickup locations, following the same process the library has developed for lending materials during its closure.
Many Omaha and Douglas County families look forward to the hundreds of free, educational and entertaining programs that take place at OPL branches and in the community each summer.
While we won’t be able to offer them in the same way, OPL has arranged for some of the same presenters to connect with SRP participants virtually this year. A full schedule of events is available at omahalibrary.org. Programs will be presented in a variety of ways, whether through prerecorded presentations, livestreams or Zoom sessions.
OPL will welcome many familiar friends like scientist Dr. Oxygen, Jeff Quinn the magician, educators from the Papio-Missouri Rivers Natural Resources District, Wildlife Encounters, and more. There will be live story times with children’s librarians from OPL, too.
Something that will never change is how much we love seeing our patrons. We encourage you to connect with us on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) to tell us what you’re reading, share pictures of program participation, or just let us know how you’re doing!
Thank you to SRP presenting sponsor the Richard Brooke Foundation and many other donors who help make the program possible. We are beyond grateful for the commitment to summer reading success in our community, no matter the circumstances.
Learn more about SRP and register today at omahalibrary.org or by calling 402-444-4800.
