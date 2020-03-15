Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles. This month’s suggestions recognize Women’s History Month with titles written by or about influential women. Find these books and more at your local branch or omahalibrary.org.
Lillian Armstrong, library aide at Milton R. Abrahams Branch
“Morning Haiku,” by Sonia Sanchez. These powerful haikus relate to world events over the years.
Paul Christopherson, urban gardening librarian at Benson Branch
“Irena Sendler: Mother of the Children of the Holocaust,” by Anna Mieszkowska. Irena Sendler helped to save the lives of 2,500 Jewish children from the Warsaw ghetto during World War II. She showed great courage and heart as she organized a team to develop one of the greatest rescues ever attempted. After I read this book, I read every book in the Omaha Public Library system written about Sendler.
Laura Evans, collection processing clerk for Omaha Public Library
“Red Rosa,” by Kate Evans. This is a biographical graphic novel about the life and beliefs of Rosa Luxemburg, a Polish-born anti-war activist and revolutionary socialist from the late 17th century. Luxemburg questioned everything, including her inspirations and predecessors, and refused to accept the world for what it was, instead asking what it could be, and working toward that in her scholarly and political efforts. She was courageous and continued to rise and shout even as corrupt powers tried to grind her down and silence her.
Sydney Groh, library specialist at Omaha Public Library
“Mama Miti: Wangari Maathai and the Trees of Kenya,” written by Donna Jo Napoli, illustrated by Kadir Nelson. Wangari Maathai, or “Mama Miti,” was the founder of the Greenbelt Movement. In 2004, she became the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize. In this beautifully illustrated episodic biography, we learn about Wangari Maathai’s part in planting trees for peace in Kenya. Kikuyu names for different trees are used throughout the book, as well as the phrase “Thayu nyumba,” or “Peace, my people.”
Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager for Omaha Public Library
“The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America’s Enemies,” by Jason Fagone. This fast-paced book explores the life of Elizebeth Smith Friedman, who pioneered and worked in the cryptanalysis unit of the United States Coast Guard for almost 40 years. Her husband, William Friedman, considered her an equal in solving codes and ciphers during World War I, the gangster era of the 1920s and 1930s, and World War II. Although the book focuses on her professional life, there are glimpses of Elizebeth’s personal life.
“A Well-Behaved Woman,” by Therese Anne Fowler. This well-written novel gives the reader a look into “marriage as a political/economic alliance” among the wealthy. Alva Smith is from a pedigreed Southern family that lost its fortune to the Confederacy, while William Vanderbilt is from a nouveau riche family wanting to buy its way into the upper echelons of New York City society. During her lifetime, Smith designed and built many mansions and financially supported the women’s suffrage movement. Historical fiction readers will appreciate the author’s research about America’s Gilded Age with its eerie parallels to modern America.
“Mata Hari’s Last Dance,” by Michelle Moran. The novel opens as Mata Hari begins her rise to fame in 1904 Paris. When World War I arrives and her entertainment world dissolves, Mata Hari tries to find financial stability with her former conquests. The results are disastrous, and end with her death by firing squad in 1917. The historical story is enriched by the insights of her lawyer, who still sees her as the little girl who was abandoned by her father at age 6.
Amy Wenzl, manager at Saddlebrook Branch
“What Would She Do? 25 True Stories of Trailblazing Rebel Women,” by Kay Woodward. In this fresh take on a typical anthology of trailblazing women, each chapter finishes with a problem young girls are likely to face in their everyday lives, and asks the question, “What would ___ do?” The book ends with a quiz for readers to find out which trailblazer they are most like. Filled with stunning illustrations and diverse, pioneering women, I recommend this title to kids aged 9-12 looking to be inspired.
