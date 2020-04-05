Omaha Public Library, along with more than 3,000 libraries across the country, is temporarily closed to the public for an undetermined length of time. This decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of library patrons and staff during the coronavirus outbreak.
Libraries, schools, colleges, universities and businesses across the country have sent their workers and students home to help prevent the spread of the virus. I’m sure many of you reading this are home and have wondered how to stay engaged and keep occupied during this spring quarantine. Please know, OPL is still here for you!
Library staff have been telecommuting or working on projects in the branches while buildings are closed. They are available to answer any library-related questions you may have Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regardless of which branch you normally visit, please call 402-444-4800 or connect online at omahalibrary.org. Chat with library staff using AskOPL or browse through a list of FAQs.
Though libraries are closed, OPL’s virtual resources are available 24/7 at omahalibrary.org, and are free with your library card. No library card? No problem! Omaha and Douglas County residents can get a digital library card at omahalibrary.org and use it immediately to sign up for an online course, check out an eBook or audiobook, read magazines and even download music.
I’ve listed some amazing library resources below to help keep you and your family learning and entertained from home.
- Libby by OverDrive: Check out eBooks and downloadable audiobooks. OverDrive also has an eReading Room for kids and teens where you can find digital books for younger readers.
- Freegal Music: Download up to four free songs every week — they’re yours to keep! Access millions of songs, including Sony Music Entertainment’s catalog of artists.
- Ancestry Library Edition: Usually only available for use inside the library, this popular genealogy database is now accessible to you from home through April 30. Get started researching your family tree, or continue to make progress on what you’ve already discovered!
- Flipster: Access your favorite magazines across your digital devices. Check out popular titles like Time, Newsweek, People and Sports Illustrated, or browse the collection for something new.
- TumbleBook Library: This curated database of children’s eBooks offers more than 1,100 titles for children in grades K-6. Find animated, talking picture books and read-along chapter books to engage your child as they learn to read.
Explore many other digital resources by visiting the Resource Center at omahalibrary.org.
Updates regarding changes to OPL’s schedule or services will be shared on the library’s website and social media channels.
From all of us at OPL, thank you for your continued support and understanding. We wish you well and will continue to serve our community in the best way we can during these trying times.
