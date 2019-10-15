O-pa.

That's the new name and logo for Omaha Performing Arts, effective Tuesday.

The updated identity and look is designed to provide a uniform method of identification for the nonprofit organization, which operates the Holland Center, Orpheum Theater and Ticket Omaha. The 14-year-old group brings scores of nationally known acts to the city each year and offers community education programs.

"We've never taken a comprehensive approach to our identity, and it is now time to ensure our many programs share the same image" so they are more easily recognized, said Joan Squires, O-pa president. 

Pentagram, the world's largest independent design studio, created the new branding. 

"Our new name and O-pa logo are less traditional, more friendly and welcoming," Squires said, "and are designed to generate excitement."

The new web address is o-pa.org

Photos: Orpheum Theater through the years

A gallery of historical and current photos of the Orpheum Theater and performances that have been staged there over the years. 

1 of 27

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0
0
0
0
1

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription