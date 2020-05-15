Orpheum Theater (copy)

The Orpheum Theater remains closed because of coronavirus, forcing the cancellation of "Escape to Margaritaville" this summer. 

Omaha Performing Arts canceled “Escape to Margaritaville” on Friday, putting an end to its 2019-20 season.

The touring Broadway musical featuring Jimmy Buffett songs was scheduled for July 7 to 12, but the Orpheum Theater is still closed because of the coronavirus. Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said staffers are working on a plan to reopen the theater and the Holland Center when it’s safe.

All ticket holders for “Escape to Margaritaville” will receive emails about their options.

The organization recently postponed “Anastasia,” a Broadway musical that was set for the Orpheum in June.

