When the Omaha Film Festival returns for its 15th annual event, it will screen more than 100 films.
The festival will take place March 3 to 8 at Aksarben Cinema. Passes, $40 to $100, are available at omahafilmfestival.org.
Omaha Film Festival will feature four blocks of Nebraska short films that include 28 total shorts. Of special note is the Nebraska spotlight, which will show six films, three feature films and three documentaries, all with local connections. Filmmakers and cast for each film will be in attendance at those screenings.
The documentary focuses on refugees resettling in Nebraska, which settled the most refugees in America per capita in 2016. “America is the land of immigrants, and Omaha is the land of welcoming immigrants,” one refugee said in the film.
‘Knots: A Forced Marriage Story’
Forced and child marriages are still prevalent, and this documentary tells the story of Nina, Sara and Fraidy, three survivors of forced marriage. It’s directed by Omaha filmmaker Kate Ryan Brewer.
‘In Other Words’
Omaha native Bryan McClure plays the lead in this romantic comedy about a tech geek who makes a matchmaking app that delivers an unlikely match.
‘The Job’
Omaha native Randy J. Goodwin is well-known from turns on “CSI,” “General Hospital” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” and he’ll return to town to show off his directorial debut. This drama is about a boxing champion who loses it all after killing another man in the ring.
‘Red Flame’
Omaha filmmakers Derek and Brent Scott — known as the Maze Brothers — will show a test screening of their thriller, which follows a detective and an athlete investigating a steroid ring.
‘It’s Nice to Be with You Always’
Written and directed by Kyle Harvey, this is a documentary about poet Neeli Cherkovski, who was the co-editor of “Anthology of L.A. Poets” with Charles Bukowski and wrote biographies of Bukowski and Lawrence Ferlinghetti.
"Dumb and Dumber" (1994)
There's that scene where Lloyd takes a wrong turn, heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, instead of Aspen, Colorado. Of course, nowhere would this pairing of signs exist. IMDB lists Nebraska as a filming location. But whether the wrong way scene — or the subsequent one in which Lloyd TOTALLY redeems himself — were Nebraska-shot? Can't be sure. It does look like it could be Nebraska.
In the Johnny Knoxville-starring comedy, our elderly hero lives in Lincoln. No scenes were filmed there, but they did shoot footage of the Nebraska State Capitol to cut in with the scenes set in Lincoln.
Though the best picture winner was almost entirely shot in South Dakota, its filming locations included Nebraska. A note at the end of the film mentions that the last band of free Sioux Indians surrendered at Fort Robinson, Nebraska.
“Elizabethtown" (2005)
Cameron Crowe's romantic comedy filmed scenes at and near Scotts Bluff National Monument, west of Scottsbluff and Gering, and Carhenge, north of Alliance.
“The Assassination of Richard Nixon” (2004)
This Sean Penn movie you might not remember shot footage in several downtown and midtown Omaha locations. Penn had also shot portions of his 1991 film “The Indian Runner” in Omaha.
“Held Up” (1999)
The Jamie Foxx and Nia Long comedy was shot, in part, in Fremont, Nebraska.
“Paper Moon” (1973)
Peter Bogdanovich shot parts of his classic road movie near Rulo, Nebraska.
“Lucky” (2011)
This Colin Hanks and Jeffrey Tambor serial killer comedy was shot in 30 area locations in Omaha and Council Bluffs, including the offices of The Daily Nonpareil.
“American Honey” (2016)
Shia LaBeouf briefly moved into the home of a Bennington family to shoot scenes for Andrea Arnold’s film.
