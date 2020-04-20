We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

"The Color Purple" won't premiere at the Omaha Community Playhouse this year.

Playhouse officials canceled the production Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic. The show was scheduled to open May 29.

People with tickets or vouchers to the show should contact the Playhouse box office at 402-553-0800 to discuss options. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.