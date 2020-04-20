Omaha Community Playhouse

Omaha Community Playhouse staff are excited for the excitement and electricity when the playhouse reopens.

 OMAHA COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

"The Color Purple" won't premiere at the Omaha Community Playhouse this year.

Playhouse officials canceled the production Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic. The show was scheduled to open May 29.

People with tickets or vouchers to the show should contact the Playhouse box office at 402-553-0800 to discuss options. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

