Several additional shows have been canceled at the Omaha Community Playhouse, and the building will be closed to the public until further notice.
Shows that won't open are "Bright Star" and "For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday." The Weisenheimers comedy troupe show on April 18 and "Broadway Karaoke" on May 4, part of the Alternate Programming series, also won't take place.
Patrons with tickets to the canceled performances can call the box office at 402-553-0300. To help reduce call volume, sales for next season's opening show, Billy McGuigan's Pop Rock Orchestra, have been postponed.
The Playhouse also has taken several other steps because of coronavirus:
- Volunteer activities and rehearsals are suspended.
- Staffers are working from home when possible.
- Online and virtual classroom options are being considered for coming Henry Fonda Theatre Academy classes.
