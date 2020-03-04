The Omaha metropolitan area now has only three locations of Old Chicago.
The outlet at Shadow Lake in Papillion has closed. It’s no longer on the chain’s online list of locations and the phone doesn’t work anymore.
Restaurant Business reported Tuesday that Old Chicago’s parent company, CraftWorks Holdings, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after closing 37 locations. The company also asked the court to begin an auction of its assets.
The downtown Omaha location of Old Chicago closed on Oct. 5 last year. The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the downtown Lincoln location abruptly shut for good Sunday night after operating in the Haymarket since fall of 1996. A sign on the door Sunday night said the restaurant was closing at 8 p.m., which was earlier than normal.
Omaha’s remaining Old Chicagos are near 144th Street and West Center Road, 76th and Cass Streets and 132nd Street and West Maple Road, according to the chain’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.