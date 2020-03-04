The Omaha metropolitan area now has only three locations of Old Chicago.

The outlet at Shadow Lake in Papillion has closed. It’s no longer on the chain’s online list of locations and the phone doesn’t work anymore.

Restaurant Business reported Tuesday that Old Chicago’s parent company, CraftWorks Holdings, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after closing 37 locations. The company also asked the court to begin an auction of its assets.

The downtown Omaha location of Old Chicago closed on Oct. 5 last year. The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the downtown Lincoln location abruptly shut for good Sunday night after operating in the Haymarket since fall of 1996. A sign on the door Sunday night said the restaurant was closing at 8 p.m., which was earlier than normal.

Omaha’s remaining Old Chicagos are near 144th Street and West Center Road, 76th and Cass Streets and 132nd Street and West Maple Road, according to the chain’s website.

23 Omaha metro area restaurants that closed in 2019

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started