The snow is falling. You can hear the bells jingling everywhere. Green and red crafts abound. You can't go anywhere without being bombarded with carols.

And we are here for it.

We get the urge to stay inside and let the Grinches and Scrooges and Muppets and Griswolds dance and sing across your TV screen, but we promise it’s worth it to brave the cold and the crowds and get out of the house for a little cheer.

Filled with holiday spirit, numerous events will take place at churches, shopping centers, museums, bars, concert halls, ice rinks and, well, everywhere. There are far too many to comprehensively list, so our entire newsroom staff looked around town to assemble this list of our favorite activities happening this season.

See you out there.

Holiday at Hogwarts

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, through Dec. 21

Where: Apollon Art Space, 1801 Vinton St.

Head into Harry Potter’s Wizarding World for a holiday feast, a trip through Diagon Alley and a really good time.

Holiday Cultural Festival

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

More than 40 local cultural organizations will display crafts and traditional dress while musicians and dancers perform. Food and gifts will also be available for purchase.

Milk and Cookies with Santa

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.

Santa hangs out at the Children’s Museum for some cookie decorating, ornament making, a science show and lots of games.

Winter Wonderland

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Junkstock at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive in Waterloo

More than 70 vendors will have wares for sale in heated indoor areas while the farm is filled with holiday lights, Santa Claus, hayrack rides, activities, food, coffee and lots more.

Brass & Bells

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St.

The River City Mixed Chorus, with guest artist Plymouth Brass of Lincoln, presents a program including classical repertoire and reimagined holiday classics.

‘Christmas Vacation’

When: Friday through Dec. 12

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Midtown and La Vista

The modern classic will get multiple screenings with props and more to make it into a movie party. Find showtimes at drafthouse.com/omaha.

Ice Rink in the Capitol District

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays; noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. Open Friday through Jan. 21.

Where: Capitol District, 10th Street and Capitol Avenue

Lace up your skates and take to the ice in the name of charity. A portion of the proceeds go to the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign, which supports Food Bank for the Heartland.

Toy Drive For Pine Ridge

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St.

Bring $10 or a new, unwrapped toy to get into this benefit show. The proceeds go toward buying toys for one of the poorest places in the country.

Santa Goes to Space

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland

Celebrate the holiday with Santa Claus (and the Imperial Stormtroopers of the 501st Legion). Take a 30-minute lightsaber training session with the Husker Saber Academy, decorate cookies and snap a pic with Santa.

Not Yo Mama’s Holiday Lollapalooza Craft-O-Rama Extravaganza

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Westside Community Conference Center, 3534 S 108th St.

More than 25 local artists and vendors will be selling “weird, crazy, one-of-a-kind, irreverent and wonderful” holiday items.

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.

The Grammy Award-nominated Salem Baptist Church choir, with more than 70 members, gives its annual holiday concert. General admission tickets are $15.

Hot Shops Winter Open House

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St.

Hot Shops is the home to the studios and shops of more than 80 artists. View drawings, paintings, prints and more. There will also be bronze pouring, clay work, iron forging and glass blowing demonstrations.

Holiday Market

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Aksarben Village, 67th and Center Streets

Visit with more than 55 local artisans in heated tents at an outdoor market. Kids can spend time in Santa’s Workshop, a separate heated tent with holiday activities open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Homaha for the Holidays

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Jan and John Christensen Concert Hall, University of Nebraska at Omaha School of Music, 62nd and Dodge Streets

The Nebraska Wind Symphony will give a Christmas concert with special guest organist Marie Rubis Bauer of St. Cecilia Cathedral. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors and free for kids younger than 12.

Hanukkah Truck Party

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Bookworm, 2501 S. 90th St.

Noah is a boy who loves Hanukkah but loves trucks even more. In the children’s book “Noah and the Eight Trucks of Hanukkah” by Nancy Rips, Noah has a Festival of Trucks alongside the Festival of Lights. At the Bookworm, Rips will read the book and let children talk about their trucks.

Old 97’s Holiday Extravaganza

When: 8 p.m. Monday

Where: The Waiting Room Lounge

The alt-country band is coming to play tunes from its Christmas album and your favorites, too.

Christmas on the Bricks in David City

When: Wednesday and Dec. 18, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Town square in David City, Nebraska

Enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride or visit Hallmark Channel’s “Candy Cane Lane,” complete with Santa and some helpers at the Ford/Goodyear Building, 312 Fifth St.

Cocoa with a Cop

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village

Meet some Omaha police southwest precinct officers and get OPD swag, plus free food and drinks, horse and carriage rides, face painting and live music.

Blackstone Krampus Krawl

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Farnam House Brewing Company, 3558 Farnam St.

Farnam House will release its Krampus Bock beer, and then a bar crawl will head down Farnam Street and back.

Christmas by Candlelight

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Historic General Dodge House, 605 Third St. in Council Bluffs

The Historic General Dodge House turns back time to celebrate Christmas like at the end of the 19th century. All the lights will be off and more than a dozen Christmas trees will be illuminated by only candlelight.

Winter Luminary Lighting Display

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Country Club District, 52nd to 56th Streets, Blondo Street to Northwest Radial

Homeowners line sidewalks and driveways in this historic central Omaha neighborhood with luminaries in a tradition more than 40 years old.

Walk-Through Live Nativity

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 15050 West Maple Road

Walk through a live Nativity scene. Refreshments and activities will be available for the family to enjoy afterward.

Holiday Market

When: 11 a.m. Dec. 15

Where: The Waiting Room Lounge and Reverb Lounge

Local craftsmen and artists will have their wares on display while holiday music and movies put you in the shopping spirit. Free event.

‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Alamo Drafthouse La Vista, 12750 Westport Parkway

Like “Die Hard,” this is one of those sort-of Christmas movies. The modern detective tale features Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer and Michelle Monaghan solving mysteries in L.A. at Christmastime.

Uncle Jim’s Holiday Party

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 18

Where: Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave.

Watch “Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas,” eat some chili and enjoy some festive cocktails.

Lights of Aksarben — Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20

Where: Aksarben Village

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event will have free horse and carriage rides, face painting, food, drinks and live music from Music Masterz.

PetRock

When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21

Where: Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.

Omaha’s ’70s rock tribute band has a two-night holiday party, and the sets will be different both evenings.

Frostival

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: The Waiting Room Lounge

Omaha band Blue Martian Tribe’s annual event features a dozen bands and serves as a benefit for Open Door Mission.

Mannheim Steamroller

When: Dec. 21 and 22

Where: Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St.

The world’s biggest Christmas artist will celebrate 35 years with a pair of homecoming performances.

Photos: Holiday lights in Omaha through the years

