The snow is falling. You can hear the bells jingling everywhere. Green and red crafts abound. You can't go anywhere without being bombarded with carols.
And we are here for it.
We get the urge to stay inside and let the Grinches and Scrooges and Muppets and Griswolds dance and sing across your TV screen, but we promise it’s worth it to brave the cold and the crowds and get out of the house for a little cheer.
Filled with holiday spirit, numerous events will take place at churches, shopping centers, museums, bars, concert halls, ice rinks and, well, everywhere. There are far too many to comprehensively list, so our entire newsroom staff looked around town to assemble this list of our favorite activities happening this season.
See you out there.
Holiday at Hogwarts
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, through Dec. 21
Where: Apollon Art Space, 1801 Vinton St.
Head into Harry Potter’s Wizarding World for a holiday feast, a trip through Diagon Alley and a really good time.
Holiday Cultural Festival
When: 4 p.m. Friday
Where: Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.
More than 40 local cultural organizations will display crafts and traditional dress while musicians and dancers perform. Food and gifts will also be available for purchase.
Milk and Cookies with Santa
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.
Santa hangs out at the Children’s Museum for some cookie decorating, ornament making, a science show and lots of games.
Winter Wonderland
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: Junkstock at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive in Waterloo
More than 70 vendors will have wares for sale in heated indoor areas while the farm is filled with holiday lights, Santa Claus, hayrack rides, activities, food, coffee and lots more.
Brass & Bells
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4:05 p.m. Sunday
Where: Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St.
The River City Mixed Chorus, with guest artist Plymouth Brass of Lincoln, presents a program including classical repertoire and reimagined holiday classics.
‘Christmas Vacation’
When: Friday through Dec. 12
Where: Alamo Drafthouse Midtown and La Vista
The modern classic will get multiple screenings with props and more to make it into a movie party. Find showtimes at drafthouse.com/omaha.
Ice Rink in the Capitol District
When: 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays; noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. Open Friday through Jan. 21.
Where: Capitol District, 10th Street and Capitol Avenue
Lace up your skates and take to the ice in the name of charity. A portion of the proceeds go to the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign, which supports Food Bank for the Heartland.
Toy Drive For Pine Ridge
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St.
Bring $10 or a new, unwrapped toy to get into this benefit show. The proceeds go toward buying toys for one of the poorest places in the country.
Santa Goes to Space
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland
Celebrate the holiday with Santa Claus (and the Imperial Stormtroopers of the 501st Legion). Take a 30-minute lightsaber training session with the Husker Saber Academy, decorate cookies and snap a pic with Santa.
Not Yo Mama’s Holiday Lollapalooza Craft-O-Rama Extravaganza
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Westside Community Conference Center, 3534 S 108th St.
More than 25 local artists and vendors will be selling “weird, crazy, one-of-a-kind, irreverent and wonderful” holiday items.
Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.
The Grammy Award-nominated Salem Baptist Church choir, with more than 70 members, gives its annual holiday concert. General admission tickets are $15.
Hot Shops Winter Open House
When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St.
Hot Shops is the home to the studios and shops of more than 80 artists. View drawings, paintings, prints and more. There will also be bronze pouring, clay work, iron forging and glass blowing demonstrations.
Holiday Market
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Aksarben Village, 67th and Center Streets
Visit with more than 55 local artisans in heated tents at an outdoor market. Kids can spend time in Santa’s Workshop, a separate heated tent with holiday activities open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Homaha for the Holidays
When: 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Jan and John Christensen Concert Hall, University of Nebraska at Omaha School of Music, 62nd and Dodge Streets
The Nebraska Wind Symphony will give a Christmas concert with special guest organist Marie Rubis Bauer of St. Cecilia Cathedral. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors and free for kids younger than 12.
Hanukkah Truck Party
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: The Bookworm, 2501 S. 90th St.
Noah is a boy who loves Hanukkah but loves trucks even more. In the children’s book “Noah and the Eight Trucks of Hanukkah” by Nancy Rips, Noah has a Festival of Trucks alongside the Festival of Lights. At the Bookworm, Rips will read the book and let children talk about their trucks.
Old 97’s Holiday Extravaganza
When: 8 p.m. Monday
Where: The Waiting Room Lounge
The alt-country band is coming to play tunes from its Christmas album and your favorites, too.
Christmas on the Bricks in David City
When: Wednesday and Dec. 18, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Town square in David City, Nebraska
Enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride or visit Hallmark Channel’s “Candy Cane Lane,” complete with Santa and some helpers at the Ford/Goodyear Building, 312 Fifth St.
Cocoa with a Cop
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village
Meet some Omaha police southwest precinct officers and get OPD swag, plus free food and drinks, horse and carriage rides, face painting and live music.
Blackstone Krampus Krawl
When: 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Farnam House Brewing Company, 3558 Farnam St.
Farnam House will release its Krampus Bock beer, and then a bar crawl will head down Farnam Street and back.
Christmas by Candlelight
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Historic General Dodge House, 605 Third St. in Council Bluffs
The Historic General Dodge House turns back time to celebrate Christmas like at the end of the 19th century. All the lights will be off and more than a dozen Christmas trees will be illuminated by only candlelight.
Winter Luminary Lighting Display
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Country Club District, 52nd to 56th Streets, Blondo Street to Northwest Radial
Homeowners line sidewalks and driveways in this historic central Omaha neighborhood with luminaries in a tradition more than 40 years old.
Walk-Through Live Nativity
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 15050 West Maple Road
Walk through a live Nativity scene. Refreshments and activities will be available for the family to enjoy afterward.
Holiday Market
When: 11 a.m. Dec. 15
Where: The Waiting Room Lounge and Reverb Lounge
Local craftsmen and artists will have their wares on display while holiday music and movies put you in the shopping spirit. Free event.
‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Alamo Drafthouse La Vista, 12750 Westport Parkway
Like “Die Hard,” this is one of those sort-of Christmas movies. The modern detective tale features Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer and Michelle Monaghan solving mysteries in L.A. at Christmastime.
Uncle Jim’s Holiday Party
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 18
Where: Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave.
Watch “Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas,” eat some chili and enjoy some festive cocktails.
Lights of Aksarben — Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: Aksarben Village
Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event will have free horse and carriage rides, face painting, food, drinks and live music from Music Masterz.
PetRock
When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21
Where: Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.
Omaha’s ’70s rock tribute band has a two-night holiday party, and the sets will be different both evenings.
Frostival
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: The Waiting Room Lounge
Omaha band Blue Martian Tribe’s annual event features a dozen bands and serves as a benefit for Open Door Mission.
Mannheim Steamroller
When: Dec. 21 and 22
Where: Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St.
The world’s biggest Christmas artist will celebrate 35 years with a pair of homecoming performances.
