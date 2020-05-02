Unless you’re a Sith Lord, you probably know that Monday is Star Wars Day. (May the Fourth, like, May the Fourth be with you. Get it?)
And though it’s a made-up holiday built around a multi-billion-dollar film franchise, we’re not gonna turn down an excuse to celebrate, given the state of the world right now.
But how to celebrate? Your first thought is probably to sit down and watch all nine mainline “Star Wars” movies, as well as the two spin-off films. And that’s a great idea! Except ... it’s literally impossible. Trying to watch all 11 films in a row without a break would take about 25 hours, forcing you to end your “Star Wars” binge with an hour left in “The Rise of Skywalker.” (Which, given your feelings about the film, might not be so bad.)
But you probably don’t want to celebrate Star Wars Day without eating and sleeping, so let’s figure out a better system here. You could just watch your old favorites, but where’s the fun in that?
Since our focus is on celebrating, let’s try to determine which films in the “Star Wars” franchise give us the most reasons to celebrate. We’re talking victories for the good guys, big romantic moments and Ewok dance parties.
Fair warning: This list will include a lot of spoilers. And we’ll go through it in terms of the “Star Wars” timeline, instead of by release date.
Note: As of Monday, 10 of the 11 “Star Wars” films will be available to stream on Disney Plus, as “The Rise of Skywalker” lands on the service that day. “Solo,” the lone holdout, is available to stream on Netflix.
“Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace”
Celebratory moments: Anakin Skywalker winning the pod race and earning his freedom is probably the high point. Anakin also Mr. Magoos his way into somehow destroying a droid army control ship, which is almost too silly to celebrate. There’s also a big parade with the Gungans at the end of the movie.
Downer moments: Qui-Gon Jinn getting killed by Darth Maul isn’t great, though it’s sort of balanced out by Obi-Wan Kenobi cutting Darth Maul in half. Anakin also gets pretty bummed out about leaving his mom behind on Tatooine. I’m sure everything will work out fine with that plot line.
Overall celebratory score: 6/10
“Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones”
Celebratory moments: Anakin and Padme fall for each other and get married, one of the greatest love stories in cinema. (Man, I really wish sarcasm came through better in writing.)
Downer moments: Everything else, really. Remember Anakin’s mom? Yeah, she dies in her son’s arms after being kidnapped by Tusken Raiders. Anakin also has his hand cut off and replaced with a robotic one, a sign of things to come.
Overall celebratory score: 3/10
“Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith”
Celebratory moments: Anakin and Padme celebrate the birth of their twin children, Luke and Leia.
Downer moments: It’s quite a list, so let’s go with the highlights (lowlights?). Padme dies during childbirth. The Jedi council is slaughtered. Anakin kills a bunch of younglings at the Jedi temple. Samuel L. Jackson gets Force-lightninged out a window. Anakin gets horribly deformed after a lightsaber duel with Obi-Wan and is reborn as Darth Vader. Just, no.
Overall celebratory score: 0/10
“Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Full disclosure: This is the only “Star Wars” movie I haven’t seen. But I did read a Wikipedia summary, so I’ll do my best.
Celebratory moments: Han Solo meets both Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian, beginning lifelong friendships with two of the best characters in the franchise. Han also wins the Millennium Falcon from Lando and completes the famed Kessel Run.
Downer moments: Darth Maul is still alive, apparently, despite being bisected in “Phantom Menace.” Maybe that’s a good thing, if you’re a fan of him.
Overall celebratory score: 8/10, though take that with a grain of salt because, again, I haven’t seen the movie.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Celebratory moments: Jyn Erso and her unlikely band of rebels complete their mission to deliver the Death Star schematics to the Rebel Alliance.
Downer moments: Jyn Erso and every member of her unlikely band of rebels die in the course of their mission to deliver the Death Star schematics to the Rebel Alliance.
Overall celebratory score: 2/10
“Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope”
Celebratory moments: Luke finds out he’s a Jedi and blows up the Death Star, and he and Han are awarded medals by Princess Leia at a massive celebratory ceremony at the end of the movie.
Downer moments: Chewie doesn’t get a medal. Also, Obi-Wan is cut down by Darth Vader during a lightsaber duel, but it was kind of intentional, so it’s probably a wash.
Overall celebratory score: 9/10
“Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back”
Celebratory moments: Uh, Yoda and Lando both show up for the first time? Honestly, I’m reaching here. It’s a pretty grim movie.
Downer moments: (Deep breath) Han has to kill Luke’s Tauntaun and stuff Luke inside its entrails for warmth. The Rebel base on Hoth gets overrun by the Empire. Leia unknowingly kisses her brother. Lando betrays Han and Leia. Han gets frozen in carbonite. Luke learns Darth Vader is his father and gets his hand chopped off. Leia calls Han a scruffy-looking nerf herder, which he’s totally not.
Overall celebratory score: 0/10
“Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi”
Celebratory moments: Remember all that bad stuff from “The Empire Strikes Back”? It pretty much all gets undone here. Luke rescues Han and Leia, killing the evil Jabba the Hutt and Boba Fett in the process. Han and Leia embrace their love for each other, a romance that definitely won’t lead to any negative consequences down the line. Lando redeems himself by helping to blow up the Death Star (again). Admiral Ackbar says “It’s a trap,” spawning an enduring meme. Darth Vader redeems himself at the last moment, helping to defeat Emperor Palpatine and save Luke. At the end, everyone parties with Ewoks on the Forest Moon of Endor.
Downer moments: Yoda dies, but he was super-old and turns into a Force ghost, so meh.
Overall celebratory score: 10/10
“Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens”
Celebratory moments: Rey helps the Resistance blow up Starkiller Base, which is basically the Death Star — which means that, at this point, the Death Star has essentially been blown up three times in seven “Star Wars” films. Rey also learns she has Force powers. Finn meets Poe, beginning one of cinema’s great bromances.
Downer moments: Kylo Ren kills Han Solo, cutting down one of the most beloved characters in movie history. Bummer.
Overall celebratory score: 6/10
“Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi”
Celebratory moments: Poe and Co. blow up a First Order dreadnought. Rey and Kylo Ren kill Snoke and his Praetorian Guard in probably the best lightsaber battle in the entire franchise. Yoda returns as a Force ghost. Luke, having given up on the Jedi, redeems himself by helping the Resistance escape the First Order on Crait.
Downer moments: As a result of his effort, Luke dies, cutting down yet another of the most beloved characters in movie history. Double bummer.
Overall celebratory score: 5/10
“Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker”
Celebratory moments: Emperor Palpatine, who has returned somehow, is defeated once and for all (probably) by the combined efforts of Rey and Kylo Ren, who finally casts off the dark side. Luke returns as a Force ghost. Han Solo is maybe also a Force ghost, or maybe just a projection in Kylo Ren’s head; it’s unclear. The Resistance, having defeated Palpatine’s armada of Star Destroyers, holds a massive celebration. Forty-two years after the original “Star Wars,” Chewbacca finally gets a medal.
Downer moments: Kylo Ren (or I guess Ben Solo now, since he’s not evil anymore) dies after giving his life force to save Rey. But it’s possible he also becomes a Force ghost, so maybe it’s not all bad.
Overall celebratory score: 9/10
Bonus: “The Star Wars Holiday Special”
Some background: After the original “Star Wars” came out in 1977, George Lucas and CBS put together a variety show in the following year to capitalize on its success. (The exact origin of the special is a bit mysterious, given that Lucas has basically disowned it and refuses to talk publicly about it.) Anyway, it’s centered on Chewbacca and his family’s celebration of the Wookiee holiday Life Day. Notably, Chewie and his wife, Malla, and son, Itchy, speak only through whining grunts, without subtitles. There also are cameos by Bea Arthur, Art Carney, Harvey Korman and Jefferson Starship. And it’s the first appearance of fan-favorite character Boba Fett.
As I said earlier, the special has been disowned by Lucas, which means no physical copies of it exist, and it’s not on any streaming service. It does, however, live on on YouTube, if you have 90 minutes to waste. It’s exactly as bad as it sounds (and not in a “so bad, it’s good” kind of way), but it would easily score a 10/10 on the celebratory scale. Watch at your own risk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.