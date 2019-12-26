Let’s leave it behind, eh? And what better way to do so than with a celebration. A party. A leaving behind of the old and ringing in the new.
You could stay home and watch “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” but then you’d be subjected to Post Malone and a bunch of cheesy NYE clichés, including the ball drop.
Instead, get out on the town. Have some champagne. Dance. Smooch someone at midnight. Or, y’know, have a Diet Coke and people-watch all night. There are plenty of places throwing parties of all kinds Tuesday night, but we sifted through them to pick out the most interesting and unique shindigs where you can ring in the New Year.
Let’s do this.
Masque’d
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Moe & Curly’s Pub and Grill and Howard & Fine, 1011 Capitol Ave.
At this New Year’s masquerade ball, a DJ will play Howard & Fine while karaoke takes over Moe & Curly’s. And the best mask will win $100 cash. Tickets at moeandcurlys.com/newyearseve.
Five-course wine dinner
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Corkscrew Wine & Cheese Blackstone, 3908 Farnam St.
Enjoy a dinner full of delicious wines and even more delicious food, including smoked salmon, pork belly, short ribs and, for dessert, cheesecake. Tickets at corkscrewwineandcheese.com.
Belly dance show
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Greek Islands, 3821 Center St.
Have some delicious Greek food and enjoy some entertainment from Greek-style belly dancer Elianae. (It’s a family-friendly show.) Performances are at 7 and 8 p.m.
Jazz New Year’s Eve
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Jewell, 1030 Capitol Ave.
Enjoy a little jazz during your celebration with music from the Marcus Lewis Big Band, Kadesh Flow and Mitche Towne. There are two shows, one for the early crowd at 7:30 and another at 9 p.m. Tickets available at jewellomaha.com.
Secret Weapon’s NYE Bash
When: 9 p.m.
Where: The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St.
Omaha rock tribute act Secret Weapon has a special set list prepared for its annual New Year’s Eve party. This time, the band is busting out a set of classic ’80s movie songs.
A Roaring New Year’s Eve
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Gatsby, 1207 Harney St.
Party like it’s 1919 at The Gatsby, the Roaring ’20s-themed bar in the Old Market. There will be champagne and tunes, too.
New Year’s Eve Karaoke Party
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Maloney’s Irish Pub, 1830 N. 72nd St.
Everyone else is going to have DJs and bands and whatever. But who’s gonna have karaoke? Maybe they’ll let you sing “Funky New Year” at midnight.
Rockin’ ’80s Show
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Stocks n Bonds, 8528 Park Drive
Nothing says New Year’s Eve like a little hair metal, amirite? Rock out with tribute band 3D In Your Face to ring in 2020. Tickets, $10 and up, are available from Stocks n Bonds.
All the games in the new Beercade are free to play, plus there’s free champagne at midnight and 3,000 balloons that will drop as it turns to 2020.
New Year’s Eve Beer Pong Tournament
When: 8 p.m.
Where: South Omaha’s Finest Tequila Garage, 4971 Q St.
This will be fun: a one-on-one, single-elimination beer pong tournament on New Year’s Eve. Join in the fun, or just come and watch.
New Year’s Eve Midnight Munchies
When: 11:30 p.m.
Where: Infusion Little Bohemia Beer Hall, 1406 S. 13th St.
Free champagne and a free buffet featuring pulled pork sandwiches and queso and chips will be available at midnight. No cover.
New Year’s Eve Black and White Party
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Rednecks Omaha, 3421 S. 84th St.
Wear your best black-and-white outfit to this New Year’s Eve party. Prizes will be given to the best-dressed. There will be free dance lessons from 8 to 9 p.m., with music from DJ Chad.
NYE at Jukes Ale Works
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Jukes Ale Works, 20560 Elkhorn Drive
Enjoy dinner and beer, and hail the coming of 2020. Syd and the Jukes will perform at 9 p.m. Champagne will be provided, and there will be a variety of board games for guests.
New Year’s Eve at Mars!
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Mars Bar and Grill, 16268 Evans Plaza
Cover band Blind Date will play a set list that includes music from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and anything else the band likes.
A Grateful Decade
When: 9 p.m.
Where: The Down Under Lounge, 3530 Leavenworth St.
Come listen to Daniel & the Deliverance launch into “Grateful Grass,” a bluegrass tribute to the Grateful Dead. After that, they’ll do a bluegrass tribute to artists such as Elton John and Cyndi Lauper. Tickets, which include party favors and free champagne at midnight, available at the Down Under Lounge.
New Beers Eve Pint Night and Party
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Beer Corner USA, 3578 Farnam St.
Say goodbye to 2019 and ring in the New Year on Beer Corner USA, which includes the Crescent Moon Ale House, the Huber Haus German Bier Hall and Beertopia. The party will include a free champagne toast at midnight, complimentary party favors and drink specials. No cover.
Taste of France
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3510 N. 167th Circle
A Foreign Taste will host Taste of France, a wine tasting paired with a four-course meal. Travel through the tastes of the French vineyards and explore boutique wines. After the meal, ring in the New Year with DJ Troya. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
American Dream NYE Hotel Bash
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ramada Plaza Omaha Hotel & Convention Center & CoCo Key Water Resort, 3321 S. 72nd St.
Your ticket gets you music from three bands, a dinner buffet, party favors, a bottle of champagne and a balloon drop. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
