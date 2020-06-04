We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

An employee at Nite Owl bar and restaurant in the Blackstone District has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting owners Katie and Noah Mock to close until Tuesday.

The Mocks announced the temporary closure on Facebook late Wednesday afternoon. They said no other employees have shown symptoms and Friday is the 14th day after possible exposure for all of the restaurant’s workers.

Nite Owl is offering only curbside pickup and the affected employee reportedly had no contact with customers. All employees had been wearing masks, taking their temperatures and regularly sanitizing their work stations, the Mocks said.

The restaurant and bar, according to the Facebook post, will be cleaned extensively while it’s closed.

The owners said they consulted with the Douglas County Health Department and were told it was unlikely that the employee had caught the virus at work. The Mocks also contacted the Centers for Disease Control for guidance.

All Nite Owl employees are on paid leave, the Mocks said. A reporter’s call to the restaurant went to voice mail.

