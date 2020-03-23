20190302_new_beergovKS004 (copy)

Brickway Brewery & Distillery in the Old Market will produce hand sanitizer.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Brickway Brewery & Distillery is working on a new brew.

It’s not another beer or a new batch of liquor, but something else people want: Hand sanitizer.

Brickway made the announcement Monday morning that they will be making hand sanitizer. They’re waiting for a shipment of aloe and another of labels, designed by Oxide Design and printed by Palco, before production ramps up.

Brickway isn’t alone. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is producing hand sanitizer, as is Pernod Ricard USA, which owns brands such as Absolut Vodka.

“We will be donating all the 50mL bottles that we can produce,” owner Zac Triemert said on social media.

The downtown brewery hopes to have the sanitizer ready by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, they’re also selling their beer and liquor as well as “quarantine packs,” packages including liquor, mixers and fruit to make your own cocktails at home.

