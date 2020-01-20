If you're looking for an unassuming bar and grill with good food that's conveniently located, Danny’s Bar & Grill is for you. Located just off the northeast corner of 72nd and Blondo, Danny’s is just outside the super-hip zone of cool drinkeries to the east.
Danny’s was established in 1982. It is well-worn and comfortable. The wood-paneled walls make it feel like a hunting lodge, and the large painting of hunting dogs doesn't hurt that impression. The interior is nothing fancy, but certainly practical. There is a fair share of old signage, much of which looks to have become vintage right on the wall where it's at.
Danny’s is a sports bar, though, with friendly staff and patrons, most of whom seem like they're regulars judging by their familiarity with staff. But new patrons are all greeted warmly, which is especially nice when it's cold. Friendliness is the best appetizer.
Before you go, know this: The traffic at that intersection is always bustling, especially if construction is underway. It was clear when we went. It's advisable to approach from the south, otherwise you're driving around the block. At least you'll find Danny’s has more parking than an abandoned mall.
My companion and I took our seats at the bar. We were set upon immediately by our friendly bartender Crystal, who was courteous enough to laugh at my friend's attempts at friendly conversation. We had time to peruse the very large menu while ESPN and Fox News played in the background. The bar has a great grill with down-home fare. The portions could feed a small family or one large, hungry man twice. Try the “Lombardi Burgers,” “Famous Phillys” “Green Bay Greens,” “Danny’s Chef Salad” or the “Famous Omaha Reuben.” The kitchen is open until 10 p.m. every night.
If you like sports, there are about six televisions scattered across various walls, plus one giant screen in the rear party room suitable for 60 people. (Call to reserve the space.) Danny’s is Omaha’s Green Bay Packers bar so enjoy those games in like-minded company amidst a few green and gold touches like those on the menu. (At least, next year. When the Packers are playing again.)
The tap beer selection is a tight collection of Budweiser and Bud Light along with Fat Tire, Cosmic IPA and Boulevard. Specials include $2.50 pints of Bud and Bud Light and half-priced burgers and fries on Mondays; $8.25 pitchers of Bud or Bud Light and $9.49 shaved prime rib hot beef dinner on Tuesdays; all domestic beer is $3 on Wednesdays; 16-ounce aluminum bottles for $3.25 and Busch Light buckets for $14 on Thursdays; $4.50 Cuervo margaritas on Fridays; all well drinks are $3 on Saturdays, and $4.50 bloody mary's and all-you-can-eat tacos from 6 to 9 p.m. for $6.29 on Sundays.
