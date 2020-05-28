Kelsie Nelson makes drinks at the BLK Squirrel in Council Bluffs on Thursday. “We’re really excited to be back, we’ve missed our customers quite a bit, and we haven’t had that face-to-face interaction, so being able to do that is nice,” she said.
Kelsie Nelson makes drinks at the BLK Squirrel in Council Bluffs on Thursday. “We’re really excited to be back, we’ve missed our customers quite a bit, and we haven’t had that face-to-face interaction, so being able to do that is nice,” she said.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The BLK Squirrel in Council Bluffs on Thursday, the first day that Iowa bars were allowed to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Patrick's Day decorations still hang in the window at Rodeo Saloon in Council Bluffs on Thursday. Iowa bars were allowed to open Thursday for the first time since March 17.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Salty Dog Bar & Grill in Council Bluffs on Thursday, the day that bars were allowed to reopen in Iowa.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A customer has a drink at 1892 Beer House in Council Bluffs. The bar had been open for only about two hours, and bartender Drue Cull expected business to pick up.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Amanda Neve tends bar at the Rodeo Saloon in Council Bluffs on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kelsie Nelson tends bar at the BLK Squirrel in Council Bluffs on Thursday. She said she was happy to be back to work.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People throw darts at the BLK Squirrel in Council Bluffs on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
1892 Beer House in Council Bluffs took some precautions when it reopened on Thursday. Darts and pool were removed, and tables were spread further apart.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shot glasses are lined up at the BLK Squirrel in Council Bluffs.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rees Tsetsakis, a truck driver from Tennessee, enjoys a beer at The Salty Dog Bar & Grill in Council Bluffs on Thursday.
As Rees Tsetsakis sat in The Salty Dog Bar and Grill in Council Bluffs on Thursday with a pint of beer in front of him, he said he felt normal. And normalcy was significant to the truck driver from Tennessee who had waited two months to sit down at a bar and have a cold beer.
“It feels normal, and that feels good,” he said.
Bar owners and patrons in Council Bluffs raised a glass to bars reopening Thursday, and perhaps offered a glimpse at what’s to come in Omaha.
Iowa bars, closed since March 17 because of COVID-19, can now open at 50% capacity for indoor or outdoor seating. In much of Nebraska, including the Omaha area, bars and lounges can reopen Monday under the same rules that now apply to restaurants — including operating at 50% capacity, with parties spaced out at least 6 feet.
The scene at many Council Bluffs bars was one of normalcy. Friends sat at tables, drank and talked. A few games of darts were played, and at the six bars visited by a World-Herald reporter, no one wore a face mask.
Still, a few measures to combat the coronavirus could be seen. Many of the bars had rearranged seating to help customers comply with the call for 6 feet of distance, and a few had bottles of hand sanitizer readily available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.