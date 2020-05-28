We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

As Rees Tsetsakis sat in The Salty Dog Bar and Grill in Council Bluffs on Thursday with a pint of beer in front of him, he said he felt normal. And normalcy was significant to the truck driver from Tennessee who had waited two months to sit down at a bar and have a cold beer.

“It feels normal, and that feels good,” he said.

Bar owners and patrons in Council Bluffs raised a glass to bars reopening Thursday, and perhaps offered a glimpse at what’s to come in Omaha.

Iowa bars, closed since March 17 because of COVID-19, can now open at 50% capacity for indoor or outdoor seating. In much of Nebraska, including the Omaha area, bars and lounges can reopen Monday under the same rules that now apply to restaurants — including operating at 50% capacity, with parties spaced out at least 6 feet.

The scene at many Council Bluffs bars was one of normalcy. Friends sat at tables, drank and talked. A few games of darts were played, and at the six bars visited by a World-Herald reporter, no one wore a face mask.

Still, a few measures to combat the coronavirus could be seen. Many of the bars had rearranged seating to help customers comply with the call for 6 feet of distance, and a few had bottles of hand sanitizer readily available.

At the 1892 Beer House, bartender Drue Cull said games like darts and pool had been removed and tables were spread further apart.

One customer sat at the bar at 6 p.m. Cull said business had been pretty slow since the bar opened at 4 p.m., but he was sure that it would pick up as the night went on.

Slow or busy, Cull said he’s thankful to reopen.

“It’s really good to get back to work and get in the swing of things,” he said. “We took out the pool table and games that people touch, implemented a little more table space.”

Kelsie Nelson served drinks at the BLK Squirrel. She said it was nice to be back at work.

“We’re really excited to be back, we’ve missed our customers quite a bit, and we haven’t had that face-to-face interaction, so being able to do that is nice,” she said.

A short walk away, T’z Sports Pub had to ask a few customers to wait outside to avoid going over capacity.

Owner Trent Tiessen said the bar had not been able to provide to-go orders or takeout but was excited to welcome customers back.

“I can’t wait to have everybody back to enjoy great weather and see everyone’s smiling faces,” he said. “Everyone that works here wanted to come back and get the ball rolling again.”

Courtney Durham of the World-Herald News Service contributed to this report.

