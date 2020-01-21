Nickelback is coming back to Omaha.

The multi-platinum-selling rock band will hit the road this summer playing its album "All the Right Reasons" in its entirety. The smash hit album, which charted at No. 1 and sold more than 10 million copies in the United States, contains hit singles including "Photograph," "Animals" and "Rockstar."

Nickelback's tour, which includes Stone Temple Pilots as an opening act, will come to the CHI Health Center on Aug. 9.

Nickelback is a familiar face at the arena. The band has played there six times, most recently in 2017. 

Our best concert photos of 2019

Relive your favorite local shows with some of our best photos.

1 of 89

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy