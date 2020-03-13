Famed pianist Emanuel Ax won't be playing at the Holland Center next weekend.

Ax was the featured performer for the Omaha Symphony's annual Gala fundraiser and concert March 21. Anwar Nasir, the symphony's vice president of marketing and communications, said the concert was postponed out of concern for the safety of patrons, orchestra, staff and community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He said symphony officials have not yet determined a new date for the event.

People with tickets to the gala have several options: hold on to your tickets; exchange them for a concert later this season, with no fees; donate tickets and get a tax deduction or request a refund.

For exchanges, donations or refunds, call Ticket Omaha at 402-345-0606.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

