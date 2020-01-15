An Omaha couple have opened a west Omaha restaurant featuring Thai and Laotian dishes.
Khao Niao Thai-Lao is at 156th Street and West Maple Road. Owners Am and Ed Alstatt began serving meals on Dec. 18.
Am, a native of Laos in southeast Asia, is one of two chefs at the restaurant.
Menu highlights include pho, pad Thai, sticky rice and Thai-style steaks, "sliced and spiced and really delicious," said Ed Alstatt, who said he is of Swedish descent. He said Am and her staff make their own noodles from scratch and they are steamed in-house. Alstatt said ingredients aren't frozen or precut — spices and everything are fresh and all-natural.
The Alstatts have never operated a restaurant before, though they have helped others launch various food operations. Alstatt said his wife has always wanted to own her own place.
Khao Niao Thai-Lao is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, though that may change once they figure out business patterns, Alstatt said.
23 Omaha metro area restaurants that closed in 2019
Amato's
Petrow's
Smashburger
Jazz
Enzo's
Mouth of the South
Local Beer Patio and Kitchen
Mode de Vie
Richie's
Olive and Ash Pizza Co.
Della Costa
Old Chicago (downtown)
Michael's
Kitchen Table's Dundee location
Ruby Tuesday in Bellevue and Council Bluffs
Sushi Japan
Gerda's
Oma's Deli
Fat Shack BBQ
B&G Tasty Foods
Millard Roadhouse
Kith & Kin
Dudley's Pizza & Tavern
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.