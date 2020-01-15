An Omaha couple have opened a west Omaha restaurant featuring Thai and Laotian dishes.

Khao Niao Thai-Lao is at 156th Street and West Maple Road. Owners Am and Ed Alstatt began serving meals on Dec. 18.

Am, a native of Laos in southeast Asia, is one of two chefs at the restaurant. 

Menu highlights include pho, pad Thai, sticky rice and Thai-style steaks, "sliced and spiced and really delicious," said Ed Alstatt, who said he is of Swedish descent. He said Am and her staff make their own noodles from scratch and they are steamed in-house. Alstatt said ingredients aren't frozen or precut — spices and everything are fresh and all-natural.

The Alstatts have never operated a restaurant before, though they have helped others launch various food operations. Alstatt said his wife has always wanted to own her own place.

Khao Niao Thai-Lao is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, though that may change once they figure out business patterns, Alstatt said.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

