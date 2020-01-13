The new Jean Valjean in the touring production of “Les Misérables” is a Husker fan.
Patrick Dunn, who is originally from Port Jervis, New York, will be in Omaha with the touring Broadway production starting Tuesday. He’s excited to be here playing the lead role in the Broadway musical because he has family in Lincoln.
“It’s always fun to go through Omaha and get to see them and old friends,” Dunn said.
Those folks introduced him to Nebraska football, and he now follows the team.
“I was slowly sucked in to fandom,” he said.
He joined the tour at the beginning of the year, but has been here with other productions.
Producers of the show knew of his work because he was an understudy on the tour of “The Phantom of the Opera,” which opened the door for him to win the Jean Valjean role. Both “Phantom” and “Les Mis” were produced by Cameron Mackintosh, and they have the same director and creative team.
He said he was lucky to be offered a job that’s a bucket-list item for many if not most males in musical theater.
“Valjean is one of the most epic roles in the male musical theater tent, and to be given a crack at it, it’s an understatement to say it’s a wonderful opportunity,” Dunn said.
Sign up for the Go newsletter
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.
The musical, based on the beloved novel by Victor Hugo, is about a Frenchman who spends 19 years in prison and struggles for redemption after he’s free, all the while being pursued by a dogged police inspector.
It’s a super-demanding part, Dunn said, easily one of the most difficult he’s tackled thus far in his career. It takes the character from young adulthood through old age and requires stringent vocal work to perform iconic songs such as “Bring Him Home” and “Who Am I.”
“Onstage and off, it’s a real 24/7 undertaking to be able to maintain the caliber that’s expected by the creative team and audiences,” he said.
He must eat well, drink lots of fluids and get lots of rest. When the cast plans parties, he’s the one who has to go home and sleep.
And, he said, “napping is part of my job.”
“I happily accept that role.”
He said the production coming to Omaha has been redesigned from the 35-year-old original, notably in its special effects and scenery. It features renderings of actual paintings by Hugo himself.
The story remains the same, but Dunn said he thinks the new look could reinvigorate and reinspire audiences.
When he’s not on the road, Dunn is at home with his wife and baby daughter. He has a degree from the Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.
Interestingly enough, he auditioned for “Les Mis” long before he ever went to college or even became an adult.
He sought the generic role of “young boy.” He didn’t get it.
So, he says, his new role as Jean Valjean gives him a redemption story of his own.
1 of 27
In 1895, a new vaudeville house known as the Creighton Theater was cleared for construction. The Creighton Theater became part of the Orpheum Vaudeville Circuit, and eventually the name was shortened to the Orpheum Theater. This photo shows the old Orpheum Theater, before it was torn down in 1925 and replaced by a new facility.
1945: David O. Selznick's "Since You Went Away" was once a first-run attraction at Omaha's Orpheum Theater. During the heyday of movie revival houses, the World War II drama was considered a vintage film.
1967: A World-Herald movie ad for the Orpheum Theater. After opening in 1927, the theater first staged vaudeville performances and later served as a movie house until it was closed for renovation in 1971.
1975: After being purchased by the Knights of Aksarben and donated to the City of Omaha, the Orpheum Theater was reopened as a city performing arts center. First-nighters line the balcony rail, admiring the glittering lobby.
2001: J. Doe statue "Cello Fello" stands in front of the Orpheum Theatre. "Cello Fello" was damaged when run over by a bus in downtown Omaha, and a funeral for the statue was subsequently held at the Omaha Healing Arts Center.
2002: Hoping to make the venue more inviting to audience members and performers, the Orpheum underwent a $10 million renovation that included interior upgrades on seating, storage, and other accommodations. Orpheum lobby renovations included the hanging of old historical photos of the theater through the years.
2002: Students from Omaha area schools flock out of the Orpheum Theater after watching the Omaha Theater Company's production of the Nutcracker. The Omaha Theater Company predicted about 9,000 students were bused in to see to see the show during its run.
2007: Jessica Freeman lays her head on Laman Kye's shoulder as they read a bulletin prior to a concert titled "We Are One: An Evening of Comfort" at the Orpheum Theater. The two, who live in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, were visiting family in Omaha and decided to participate in the concert, designed to promote spiritual healing in the wake of the Von Maur shooting.
2007: Patrons file into the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha to watch Broadway's "The Lion King" for the first time. "The Lion King" set Orpheum sales records in both 2007 and 2013, and is returning to Omaha next April.
2008: Jeff Brown, assistant production manager for Omaha Performing Arts, upper right, cleans the main chandelier with his crew at the Orpheum Theater. The 1,500-pound light was lowered from the ceiling, dusted, and cleaned, with each of its bulbs being checked and replaced if needed.
2008: The Phantom, played by Stephen Tewksbury, leads Christine Daae, played by Sara Jean Ford, through the labyrinth and into the lake during the Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera at the Orpheum Theater.
2014: Mannheim Steamroller performs in concert on December 23. The Omaha-based band is known for their new age and Christmas music, returning almost every year to the Orpheum as part of their Christmas tour.
2017: The Wurlitzer organ was brought out and displayed on stage as part of the Orpheum Theater's 90th anniversary open house. The organ was installed in 1927, when the building first opened as movie theater, and was used to accompany silent films.
A gallery of historical and current photos of the Orpheum Theater and performances that have been staged there over the years.
1 of 27
In 1895, a new vaudeville house known as the Creighton Theater was cleared for construction. The Creighton Theater became part of the Orpheum Vaudeville Circuit, and eventually the name was shortened to the Orpheum Theater. This photo shows the old Orpheum Theater, before it was torn down in 1925 and replaced by a new facility.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
1945: David O. Selznick's "Since You Went Away" was once a first-run attraction at Omaha's Orpheum Theater. During the heyday of movie revival houses, the World War II drama was considered a vintage film.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVE PHOTO
1967: A World-Herald movie ad for the Orpheum Theater. After opening in 1927, the theater first staged vaudeville performances and later served as a movie house until it was closed for renovation in 1971.
Before reopening as a performing arts center, the Orpheum held an auction to sell off all the ornaments, furniture, machinery, and other memorabilia it had collected as a movie theater.
PHIL JOHNSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
1975: Clarence O. Dail stands beneath the new marquee of the remodeled Orpheum Theater.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
1975: After being purchased by the Knights of Aksarben and donated to the City of Omaha, the Orpheum Theater was reopened as a city performing arts center. First-nighters line the balcony rail, admiring the glittering lobby.
SEBI BRECI/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
1981: Al Brown, Orpheum house manager, tests the sound and projector equipment prior to a visit from Jane Fonda, who was attending a screening of “On Golden Pond.”
RICHARD JANDA/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
1994: More than 12,000 students attended the Omaha Symphony's Concerts for Youth program, a series of concerts held at the Orpheum Theater.
BILL BATSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
1999: Ballerinas wait for their cue during the first act of an afternoon performance of The Nutcracker at Omaha's Orpheum Theater.
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2001: J. Doe statue "Cello Fello" stands in front of the Orpheum Theatre. "Cello Fello" was damaged when run over by a bus in downtown Omaha, and a funeral for the statue was subsequently held at the Omaha Healing Arts Center.
CHRIS CHRISTEN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2002: Hoping to make the venue more inviting to audience members and performers, the Orpheum underwent a $10 million renovation that included interior upgrades on seating, storage, and other accommodations. Orpheum lobby renovations included the hanging of old historical photos of the theater through the years.
BILL BATSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2002: Students from Omaha area schools flock out of the Orpheum Theater after watching the Omaha Theater Company's production of the Nutcracker. The Omaha Theater Company predicted about 9,000 students were bused in to see to see the show during its run.
KENT SIEVERS/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2004: The new skywalk between the Orpheum Theater and OPPD parking garage gets its first visitors at a ribbon cutting ceremony.
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Jessica Freeman lays her head on Laman Kye's shoulder as they read a bulletin prior to a concert titled "We Are One: An Evening of Comfort" at the Orpheum Theater. The two, who live in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, were visiting family in Omaha and decided to participate in the concert, designed to promote spiritual healing in the wake of the Von Maur shooting.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Patrons file into the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha to watch Broadway's "The Lion King" for the first time. "The Lion King" set Orpheum sales records in both 2007 and 2013, and is returning to Omaha next April.
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2008: Jeff Brown, assistant production manager for Omaha Performing Arts, upper right, cleans the main chandelier with his crew at the Orpheum Theater. The 1,500-pound light was lowered from the ceiling, dusted, and cleaned, with each of its bulbs being checked and replaced if needed.
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2008: With the gilded proscenium looming over the front of the stage, lights are set and focused as the crew for the Phantom of the Opera prepares the Orpheum Theater for the production.
KENT SIEVERS/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2008: The Phantom, played by Stephen Tewksbury, leads Christine Daae, played by Sara Jean Ford, through the labyrinth and into the lake during the Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera at the Orpheum Theater.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD
2008: Pat McQuinn of Omaha, a fly man with Local 42, pulls the flies during a traveling Broadway performance of The Phantom of the Opera at the Orpheum Theater.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD
2012: The Blue Man Group has the audience put their hands up at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2013: Weird Al Yankovic plays keyboard while performing "You Make Me" at the Orpheum Theater.
CHRIS MACHIAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2014: Mannheim Steamroller performs in concert on December 23. The Omaha-based band is known for their new age and Christmas music, returning almost every year to the Orpheum as part of their Christmas tour.
SARAH HOFFMAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2015: A full dress rehearsal at the Orpheum Theater of "A Flowering Tree," a new production from contemporary composer John Adams.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017: Tour participants check out the box seats in the main hall as Omaha Performing Arts opens the doors of the Orpheum Theater to the community, marking the building's 90th anniversary.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017: The Wurlitzer organ was brought out and displayed on stage as part of the Orpheum Theater's 90th anniversary open house. The organ was installed in 1927, when the building first opened as movie theater, and was used to accompany silent films.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018: Cardinal Copia and a host of Nameless Ghouls performed a concert with Ghost at the Orpheum Theater last November.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: John Mellencamp, known for heartland hits like "Jack & Diane" and "Small Town," performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater this past April.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.