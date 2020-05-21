Zydeco Festival

The annual Zydeco Festival at Midtown Crossing at Turner Park has been canceled

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Midtown Crossing’s annual Zydeco Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Scheduled for June 20, the concert will not take place this year, but Midtown Crossing said it will return in 2021.

The free concert has been planned at Turner Park every year since 2015 and typically draws thousands of people for music and Creole-inspired food.

“Though this was a difficult decision, our priority is the health and safety of our guests and performers. Rest assured, however. We fully anticipate being back next season with a blockbuster foot-stompin’ lively show,” said Molly Skold, a Midtown Crossing spokeswoman.

