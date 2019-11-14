The Zac Brown Band is hitting the road again in 2020, and they're headed to Nebraska.
You'll hear "Chicken Fried" and "Toes" and "Someone I Used to Know" when the band comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Feb. 29. Amos Lee and Poo Bear will open the show.
The Grammy-winning band has eight No. 1 country hits including "Highway 20 Ride," "Keep Me In Mind," "As She's Walking Away" and "Colder Weather," which has a reference to Lincoln in its lyrics. Zac Brown Band also has five No. 1 country albums, including its latest, this year's "The Owl," a more pop-focused album that included collaborations with pop producers such as Max Martin, Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco and Skrillex.
Tickets to its upcoming Lincoln concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22
via Ticketmaster.
The Zac Brown Band preforms on Friday June 8th, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
