The Omaha Symphony is having a yearlong farewell party for music director Thomas Wilkins, with big-name guests such as cellist Yo-Yo Ma, saxophonist Branford Marsalis and pianist André Watts.
Wilkins, who has been with the symphony since 2005, announced in 2017 that the 2020-21 season — the orchestra’s centennial — would be his last in Omaha. He is the longest-tenured music director in the organization’s history.
Symphony officials revealed the coming season Tuesday, and it reflects those two huge milestones.
“We want to thank Omaha for a century of support for its orchestra,” Jennifer Boomgaarden, the symphony’s president and CEO, said in a press release. “The 2020-21 season’s exceptional array of programs both celebrates the past and offers an exciting springboard to the future as we seek more inclusive and relevant ways to serve our community.”
Ma, whom many consider to be a legend, will be the headliner at the annual gala performance in April 2021. A child prodigy, he began playing when he was 4½ years old and has won 19 Grammys. He received the National Medal of Arts in 2001 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.
Marsalis is a personal friend of Wilkins and will join the orchestra in the season opener for its MasterWorks series in September. The concert will feature a world premiere by Michael Daugherty, “Lift Up Thine Ears,” and will include works by Joan Tower, John Williams and Aaron Copland. All are American composers.
A January MasterWorks concert, “Dvorák 8,” will bring Watts to Omaha to perform Maurice Ravel’s “Piano Concerto for the Left Hand” (which he learned with his right hand).
Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will sing Broadway classics for a pops series concert in October. Other highlights of the pops series include “Carousel in Concert” with Music Theatre Wichita (last here for “South Pacific in Concert” a couple of years ago), The Doo-Wop Project in March 2021 and Pink Martini in May 2021.
The movies series will feature three films: “Mary Poppins” and installments of “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter.” Each concert features a full-length film showing with the symphony playing the score as accompaniment.
In addition to the gala, other special concerts include the Choral Collaborative, with the orchestra and area high school choirs performing Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” and a free community concert at Turner Park in September.
The rocks series will include the music of Pink Floyd, Paul Simon, the Moody Blues and Elton John.
To usher in its second 100 years, the symphony is highlighting the crossover between its six disparate series. In the coming season, pops, rocks and movies series will be under the “Live With the Omaha Symphony” umbrella. Ticket packages will be more fluid — two concerts will be available to season ticket holders in different series. Subscribers can start to renew their season packages Tuesday.
NET Nebraska is producing “Behind the Baton,” a documentary about the workings of a symphony orchestra through the eyes of Wilkins. It will be broadcast in September at the beginning of the 100th season.
