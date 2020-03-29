You may see a familiar face when you tune into “American Idol.”
Grace Lundy is a Lincoln singer-songwriter, and she made the cut as one of the top 40 competitors in this season of the long-running singing show.
She’s learned confidence from being on “Idol,” and judge Katy Perry has given her lots of advice.
“I learned a lot from her on performance and my stage presence and what I should be doing with my voice,” Lundy said. “She told me that I have a voice that could break hearts.”
She ran with the advice, performing a sad song with confidence, and she credits that choice with getting herself into this season’s top 40.
Lundy, 18, tried out for the show last year. She made it past initial auditions and the show’s next round in Hollywood, all of which has been broadcast. But she hasn’t been featured much on the show this season.
Still, she has been watching “American Idol,” now in its 18th season, with family.
“Any time I’m in the background, everyone screams,” Lundy said. “We rewind it, and my mom takes pictures, and then we keep going. It will probably be the same this week.”
Lundy will get some face time on the show during April 5’s judgment episode, where each of the top 40 gets a sit-down with celebrity judges Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.
Lundy graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School last year, but she’s been making music since her early teens. She got a guitar at age 11, and she slowly started playing Lincoln and Omaha venues.
But she always wanted to try out for “Idol.”
Last year, Lundy and her mother drove to Milwaukee for auditions. Lundy was nervous performing in front of Perry, Bryan and Richie.
“It’s terrifying,” she said. “It almost doesn’t feel real. It’s like a dream. You see these people on TV and in music videos. You hear them on the radio your whole entire life,” she said. “It was so weird to see them all right in front of you. They almost don’t look real.”
But it went very well. The judges said they liked her voice and sent her to the Hollywood round.
Among hundreds of singers there, Lundy still had to make herself stand out. She practiced and performed all day and got very little sleep during that week. But she also made a lot of friends.
She was placed in a group with other singers to await results at the end of the week. When the judges entered the room, Lundy didn’t know what they would say. After a pause, they told the group they were in the top 40.
“I jumped up and down,” she said. “We all got together and hugged the judges. It was super cool.”
And now she proceeds to the following round, which was filmed a couple of months ago in Hawaii. Lundy wouldn’t reveal her fate. We’ll have to watch the show.
But no matter what happens, she’s happy to be getting her music out there.
“This could be it for me,” she said. “I just hope that I get some more exposure for my music.”
