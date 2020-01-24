What to watch for at the Grammy Awards: The biggest winners (and losers) of 'music's biggest night'

Music's biggest night is coming Sunday.
And it comes at an interesting time, to say the least.
The newly installed president and CEO of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, was ousted earlier this month, just days before the ceremony. She responded by filing a sexual harassment and discrimination complaint.
Expanded nominee lists brought more diversity into top categories. Young artists such as Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are making a bigger splash than seemingly ever before.
Amid all that, there's going to be a host of performers, including Lil Nas X, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, Aerosmith, Eilish, Lizzo, The Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Bonnie Raitt, Run-DMC, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tyler, the Creator and Meek Mill.
It should all translate into an exciting and engaging telecast.
Before the big night, I took a look at the four top categories to pick out who is most likely to take home Grammy gold (and who is most deserving, whether they win or not). I also looked at the whole slate of nominees to predict the night's biggest winners and losers.
Album of the Year
"I,I," Bon Iver
"Norman F***ing Rockwell," Lana Del Rey
"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish
"thank u, next," Ariana Grande
"I Used To Know Her," H.E.R.
"7," Lil Nas X
"Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)," Lizzo
"Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend
Who should win: Really, anybody but Lil Nas X, who didn't put out a great album so much as an EP with one great, mega-popular song. Lizzo's album was the most fun. Vampire Weekend's and Bon Iver's albums were easily the best.
Who will win: Billie Eilish, who had the best-selling album of 2019 and captivated audiences, critics and fellow musicians. Note that she is nominated in every major category, and her collaborator and brother, Finneas O'Connell, is up for producer of the year. She's going to take home this big trophy. Looking for an upset here? Look at the multitalented Lizzo, who has everyone's attention, or the indie singer-songwriter Bon Iver, who could steal a win if voters are divided among the poppier nominees.
Song of the Year
"Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth
"Hard Place," H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, Rodney Jerkins
"Lover," Taylor Swift
"Norman F***ing Rockwell," Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff
"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn, Sam Roman
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Jesse Saint John
Who should win: I'm not impressed with most of this list, but both "Bring My Flowers Now" (that's a great songwriting team) and "Truth Hurts" (the most earwormy song on Lizzo's great album) are great.
Who will win: Lizzo is most likely, but voters could be impressed with Taylor Swift's solo songwriting credit.
Record of the Year
"Hey, Ma," Bon Iver
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"7 rings," Ariana Grande
"Hard Place," H.E.R.
"Talk," Khalid
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee
Who should win: Lil Nas X. The best song? Nope. But it dominated the charts, set some serious records and is frankly catchy as hell.
Who will win: "Old Town Road." Recognizing anything else would be a huge surprise.
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Who should win: Lizzo probably should have already won several years ago, but she had a breakout year. And love her or not, Billie Eilish was 2019's breakout artist. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X came out of nowhere and broke records. Honestly, all three are equally deserving.
Who will win: Let's start by saying the qualifications for this category are so nebulous that it makes it nearly impossible to predict. Billie Eilish seems like the obvious choice, but Grammy voters could be drawn to Lizzo's all-around talent.
THE BIG WINNERS
Lizzo
She's up for eight awards, and there's no way she gets shut out. Expect her to take home so much hardware that we get one of those photos where she's trying to hold them all at once.
Billie Eilish
She's up for a whole lot, too, and she's going to take a bunch of them home. Her brother being recognized for his contributions to her rise will be interesting, too.
Bon Iver
It's pretty huge for an alternative artist like Bon Iver's Justin Vernon to be nominated in the big categories. But he's also likely to win best alternative music album.
Vince Gill
He has 21 Grammys, and he could easily take home his 22nd in the best American roots song category.
Tanya Tucker
With a comeback like this decades into her career, she's up for some of the major categories as well as the country ones. She'll be recognized for her new music as well as her career accomplishments with a couple trophies.
THE BIG LOSERS
Post Malone
Grammy voters haven't loved him in the past, and I don't think they'll be of any help this time, especially when he's facing Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.
Lana Del Rey
Many critics love her stuff, but that doesn't mean Grammy success. She's nominated in two major categories, but she just may go home empty-handed. (Her lack of nominations in any other category is telling.)
Taylor Swift
She faces tough competition in the four categories in which she's nominated. Her new material was good, but it's up against Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Lizzo and other major players in every category. She faces an uphill climb.
The Recording Academy
They don't have to be a big loser if they pull things off just the right way. All the recent news hasn't been a good for them, and it doesn't help that it comes after years of fumbled comments from their former leadership. (Telling women to "step up" was not a good look.) It's going to be really weird if they don't address it during the ceremony. They'd do well to address the controversy, promise to do better and then follow through. An engaging and fun ceremony would help, too.
Record, album and song of the year: What's the difference?
What’s the difference between album of the year, record of the year and song of the year? It can be confusing. Here’s an explanation:
Album of the year: An album award awarded to the artist and/or producer of the best full album. Record of the year: A song award awarded for the best performance and/or recording of a song. Given to the performer and/or producer. Song of the year: Also a song award, but specifically for songwriting. Awarded to a songwriter, who may not necessarily be the song’s performer. Eligibility
If you're wondering why some songs from 2019 (and even 2018) are nominated and others aren't, we can explain.
It's all about eligibility.
The Grammys have specific eligibility requirements, and unlike other awards shows — *cough* the Oscars *cough* — their window isn't a calendar year.
Eligible music had to be released between Oct. 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019.
Grammy eligibility is usually October through September, but the window was shortened to accommodate an earlier-than-normal awards show. (It's usually in mid-February.)
And that's not to mention the requirements for best new artist, which are somewhat far-ranging. This year's category features Tank and the Bangas as well as Lizzo, both of whom released their first albums back in 2013. They've been around awhile. The category is, by definition, a little subjective, requiring "a breakthrough into the public consciousness." So even if someone has success, they still have to meet the Recording Academy's definitions to be nominated.
The 40+ coolest things coming in 2020
“The Good Place,” airing now
The afterlife-set comedy returns for its final run of episodes, with nothing less than the fate of humanity hanging in the balance. Those are some pretty forking serious stakes ahead of the show’s two-part finale, scheduled to air Jan. 30.
“BoJack Horseman,” Jan. 31
The incredibly funny and often incredibly depressing series about a self-destructive horseman will release its final eight episodes on Netflix. As much as we’d like a happy ending for the former “Horsin’ Around” star, it’s probably not in the cards.
Todd Barry, Feb. 1 at Slowdown
The king of deadpan stand-up will say lots of funny stuff. If you want to know what you’re in for, check out his Netflix special, “Spicy Honey.”
Post Malone, Feb. 4 at CHI Health Center
Pinning down the appeal of this face-tattooed sometimes-rapper, sometimes-singer is tough.
But there he is with a boatload of hit songs and legions of fans.
Jason Aldean, Feb. 7 at CHI Health Center
Late last year, the country star released his ninth album, which was appropriately titled “9.” It was the hitmaker’s seventh No. 1 country album, and he has a total of 31 top-10 country songs.
Should make for a decent set list.
Hoff Arts and Cultural Center opening, Feb. 22
Tenants such as the Chanticleer Community Theater, American Midwest Ballet and the Kitchen Council have been moving into this part-new, part-refurbished space in Council Bluffs since the new year, and a grand-opening gala is set for the end of next month.
“Better Call Saul,” Feb. 23
We haven’t checked in on the ongoing transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) since Season 4 of this “Breaking Bad” spinoff ended in 2018. Season 5 will pick up just after McGill fully embraced his identity as sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman.
AMC
Blackstone Corner food hall, spring
We’re eagerly waiting to see what restaurants will join Infusion Brewery in the retail space of the new apartment building at 36th and Farnam Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
DaBaby, March 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena
After a breakout year that included a No. 1 album and several top-10 singles such as “Suge” and “Baby,”
DaBaby is coming to Nebraska.
Blake Shelton, March 12 at CHI Health Center
Though country balladeer and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton will
top the lineup, the opening acts pack their own punch. This show will include The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina.
“Doom Eternal,” March 20
If you have a hard time differentiating the many first-person shooters, we don’t blame you. “Doom” is the one full of demons and gore and horror, and it was rebooted a few years ago. This sequel has more guns, more demons and more weapons, as well as a game mode where you can play as a demon and attack the hero.
BETHESDA
“Mulan,” March 27
Another live-action remake from Disney, “Mulan” more or less follows the same story as the 1998 animated flick: To keep her aging father from having to serve in the Chinese army, Mulan (Yifei Liu, pictured) disguises herself as a man and takes his place.
Billie Eilish, March 29 at CHI Health Center
Only 18,
Billie Eilish already has six Grammy nominations, four platinum singles and a whole bunch of hit singles.
Alice Cooper, April 7 at Orpheum Theater
“No More Mr. Nice Guy.” “I’m Eighteen.” “Poison.” “School’s Out.” All of Cooper’s best songs will be on display when
he comes back to Omaha.
Beach Slang, April 7 at Slowdown
When it came time for James Alex to make a new album, he turned to one of his biggest influences: The Replacements’ Tommy Stinson. The result is “The Dead Bang of Heartbreak City.
“No Time to Die,” April 10
Daniel Craig is back for his fifth tour as James Bond. This time, everyone’s favorite British secret agent has retired, but he gets pulled back in for one special job where he’ll face off against an adversary played by Rami Malek.
“The Lion King,” April 15-May 10 at Orpheum Theater
Puppetry, beautiful music and an enthralling story will charm a whole new generation in this
touring Broadway show.
DEEN VAN MEER
“Cyberpunk 2077,” April 16
First announced all the way back in 2012, this first-person RPG comes from the company behind the critically acclaimed “Witcher” series of games. And it prominently features a character modeled after and voiced by Keanu Reeves, which is a definite plus.
Dan + Shay, April 18 at CHI Health Center
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have big hits on their hands, such as “Tequila,” and their collaboration with Justin Bieber (of all people) led to the No. 1 single “10,000 Hours.”
“Black Widow,” May 1
Set in the past, the film follows Scarlett Johansson’s Russian super spy in a story showing how she became the Black Widow.
“Marvel’s Avengers,” May 15
Amid all those 20-some Marvel movies, we haven’t seen a major Avengers game. But, finally, we’re getting this one, which features Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, Hank Pym and Hawkeye. And the plot revolves around Ms. Marvel trying to reunite the disbanded Avengers.
“The Color Purple,” May 29-June 28, Omaha Community Playhouse
What’s not to love about a stage musical based on Steven Spielberg’s amazing movie, from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book about a poor black woman who finds herself after enduring extreme domestic violence?
“Wonder Woman 1984,” June 5
A sequel to 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” which took place in 1918, this installment fast-forwards to the glorious ’80s, where she faces powerful businessman Maxwell Lord as well as her archnemesis, Cheetah.
Darius Rucker, June 11 at Stir Cove
Will he sing his solo songs? Will he sing Hootie songs? Expect both when the “Hold My Hand” and “Wagon Wheel” singer
shows up in town.
“Top Gun: Maverick,” June 26
In this era of wholly unnecessary sequels, we have this one, where Tom Cruise is back flying fighter jets as Maverick for some reason. But damn if we aren’t really excited to see Cruise stand at the edge of an aircraft carrier again.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” July 10
A direct sequel to the 1980s “Ghostbusters” movies, this one stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and “Stranger Things” kid Finn Wolfhard, with Jason Reitman (son of “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman) directing.
“Tenet,” July 17
Even with a recently released trailer, it’s still not clear what Christopher Nolan’s latest movie is actually about. (Time travel, maybe?) But it’s a Christopher Nolan movie starring John David Washington, pictured, and that should be enough to get you in the theater.
Maha Music Festival, August
We don’t know who is playing. We don’t know when, exactly, it’s actually happening. But we do know the music festival is returning, and we’re happy about that.
Maroon 5, Aug. 6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena
With “Girls Like You,” “Moves Like Jagger,” “Sugar,” “She Will Be Loved” and “Harder to Breathe,” the band has become a major force in pop music. They’ve earned three Grammy Awards and headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
They’re coming back to guitarist James Valentine’s hometown of Lincoln, and they’re bringing Meghan Trainor as an opener.
“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” Aug. 21
Be excellent to each other. The clueless duo returns just as Keanu Reeves — Ted “Theodore” Logan himself — is experiencing a cultural revival. Alex Winter, who’s not experiencing a cultural revival, also returns as Bill S. Preston, Esq.
The Black Crowes, Aug. 28 at CHI Health Center
After several years broken up, The Black Crowes are back together and
headed on the road to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their hit 1990 album, “Shake Your Money Maker,” which includes hit songs such as “Jealous Again,” “Hard to Handle” and “She Talks to Angels.”
“The Eternals,” Nov. 6
The Marvel Cinematic Universe will branch into new territory with this film about an immortal alien race that protects Earth. If that doesn’t grab you, maybe the all-star cast will. It includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.
“Godzilla vs. Kong,” Nov. 20
None of the recent “Godzilla” or “King Kong” movies have been all that great, but that won’t stop us from getting excited about this one. It’s hard to completely screw up a movie about giant monsters fighting other giant monsters, though it’s happened before.
“Dune,” Dec. 18
Denis Villeneuve, pictured, directed two of the best sci-fi films of the 2010s, “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049.” Now he’ll tackle Frank Herbert’s epic novel, and will hopefully fare better than David Lynch did with his adaptation. The spice must flow!
“Coming 2 America,” Dec. 18
Eddie Murphy’s having a bit of a moment right now, on the heels of “Dolemite Is My Name” and his recent “SNL” hosting gig. Hopefully, he can keep it going with this three-decades-later sequel to one of the funniest movies ever made.
“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” TBA, but expected late 2020
Disney Plus already had a successful transition from big screen to small screen with the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian.” Now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets its first true TV tie-in (sorry, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) with this series, which follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in the aftermath of “Avengers: Endgame.” Another MCU series, “WandaVision,” is also expected in late 2020 or early 2021.
PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, TBA
Is it that time already? Guess so. Both PlayStation and Xbox will release new game consoles sometime near the holidays. Both promise powerful hardware and 4K gaming. Not bad.
“Halo: Infinite,” TBA
Master Chief is back. The protagonist of the “Halo” franchise will once again lead the fight in this story, which continues from “Halo 5: Guardians.”
“Godfall,” TBA
This fantasy action game sure does look pretty, and it should, considering it’s developed with the next generation of game consoles in mind.
“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” sequel, TBA
This is a bit of a cheat, since there’s no guarantee the game will come out in 2020. Few details about the game are known so far, but the first “Breath of the Wild” was maybe the best game of the 2010s — and one of the best ever — so this one should be worth the wait.
“Lovecraft Country,” TBA
This HBO series, which counts Jordan Peele, pictured, and J.J. Abrams among its executive producers, combines 1950s America, racism and eldritch monsters. A weird mash-up, maybe, but one that should be worth checking out, given the talent involved.
Hurts Donuts, TBA
The wildly popular purveyor of pastries like the Fruity Pebble doughnut is coming to Omaha sometime,
according to a World-Herald story from March 2019. Could 2020 be the year? We sure hope so.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.