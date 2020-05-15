J. Isaiah Smith one (copy)

You can hear some of J. Isaiah Smith’s original compositions in “What a Kid Did With a Piano,” which premieres online at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the Omaha Community Playhouse website.

At age 22, J. Isaiah Smith has written one musical and is working on another.

He wants to pursue a career in composition and plans to study toward that goal at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee this fall, depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic.

You can hear some of his original compositions in “What a Kid Did With a Piano,” which premieres online at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the Omaha Community Playhouse website. It will remain available on the site for replays.

Smith said the show grew out of his appearance in an open mic night at the Holland Center.

“I was writing (lots) of music because I really like writing music,” he said, “and I took one of my favorite songs to that. What I didn’t know is that if you won, you got to perform a two-hour set at their (pre-concert) happy hour.”

He won, but he only had about an hour of original music, so he wrote more.

Many people who know him were disappointed that they missed the happy hour performance, so he did another version at the Playhouse last July and recorded it. The recording is what’s premiering Friday.

Others in the show are Mackenzie Zielke, Scott T. Van Den Top, Breanna Carodine, Jordan Smith and Mark Kurtz.

It’s part of a series of online performances the Playhouse is steaming while it’s closed during the pandemic. Pitch Pizzeria has offered a dinner-and-a-show deal for the premiere of each. You can order a special $110 takeout dinner with wine, or pizza, salad and wine for $55 at the Pitch website.

Smith said his music has musical theater roots, but covers several genres including jazz, funk and classical.

“It’s in a plethora of different styles,” he said, laughing. “I wanted to display my writing abilities.”

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

