The Weeknd and The Black Crowes are the latest artists to postpone their concerts at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Pop star The Weeknd was supposed to play there on Aug. 23, but he moved his entire 2020 tour to next year. He will now play the arena on Aug. 22, 2021.

"See you when it's safe," he said on Twitter.

Fans are asked to hold onto their tickets, which will be honored at the new date.

Born Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd hit the mainstream in 2015 when singles such as “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills” hit the charts. He has won three Grammy Awards and earned four No. 1 songs on Billboard’s singles chart.

Last time the “Starboy” singer was here, more than 11,000 fans came to see him.

Set for Aug. 28, The Black Crowes' Omaha concert has been moved to an unspecified day in 2021 along with the rest of their tour.

"The whole band and crew can’t wait to get back on the road as soon as its safe. Much love," the band said on social media.

The blues-rock band’s debut album contains singles such as “Jealous Again,” “Hard to Handle” and “She Talks to Angels.” It was certified five-times multi-platinum, denoting more than 5 million units sold, by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Formed in 1984, the Black Crowes featured guitarist and lead vocalst Chris Robinson and his brother, guitarist Rich Robinson, and a long list of other musicians. Throughout its history, the band released eight studio albums, collaborated with Jimmy Page on a Led Zeppelin covers album and tour and earned a Grammy nomination.

The Crowes broke up twice: Once in 2002 and again in 2013.

The Robinson brothers, famous for their fighting, insist they’ve made up.

“We love this music. We’re musicians. We’re brothers. We love each other. We love this opportunity,” Rich Robinson told Rolling Stone. “Changing the context with Chris and I and all new people is a much healthier place for us.”

The Black Crowes have a long history of playing the area. They performed four times at Stir Cove between 2006 and 2013 and made four trips to the Civic Auditorium in the early ’90s, according to setlist.fm.

